Hotels We Love – The 1 Hotel San Francisco Makes Sustainability Stylish

San Francisco is an absolute gem of a city with some of the richest cultural history on the West Coast. It’s the home of the hippies. The birthplace of the beat poets and blue jeans. The inspiration behind the classic Journey song “Lights.” The burnt orange towers of the Golden Gate boast the title, by far, of the most famous and recognizable bridge on earth. Iconic destination? Definitely. Still, in recent years the beautiful city has caught its share of shade. The wealth gap caused by the influx of Silicon Valley loot hiked up the already premium housing and rental market and the homeless population and correlated crime rate swelled in response. It’s no secret that things got a little grimy in SF post-pandemic. That said, the restoration and rehabilitation efforts have been massive and San Francisco’s renaissance is at hand. Look no further than SF’s rooftop bars getting a nod on the Uproxx Fall 2023 Travel Hot List. Another of the brightest gems to emerge in SF in recent years is the 1 Hotel San Francisco. We spent a weekend at their waterfront roost and loved what we saw. Read my full review below.

WHY IT’S AWESOME: The 1 Hotel SF gets no shortage of style points and we’re happy to give those flowers. Still, style speaks largely to the surface of things. Digging deeper, the number one awesome factor at the 1 Hotel SF is the intangible sense of intentionality that underlies every aspect of the property and the brand at large. The 1 Hotels brand hangs its hat on being mission-driven with sustainability and wellness as their chief values. From the lobby floor boards which were milled down from reclaimed barn wood to the wall panels on each floor hewn from the pillars of the old bay bridge, their use of materials is both environmentally responsible and virtually stunning. The space is also distinctly alive — you’d be hard-pressed to find a corner without some living greenery, whether a moss wall, a dangling fern, or any number of other carefully festooned fauna. One afternoon we had a staff member knock on our door just to water the in-room plants. Not housekeeping mind you, this was the in-house gardener. Who does that?! The lobby even features a farmstand offering fresh seasonal fruits that are imperfect in appearance but perfect in taste, which would otherwise be discarded by producers or grocers. No, they’re not for sale. Just take what you need and enjoy. More than just lip service and aesthetics, the team at 1 Hotel really went the extra mile to live their espoused values. Every property in the portfolio is currently LEED-certified or in the process thereof. The water glasses and decanters in the rooms are made from cut and polished recycled wine bottles. Sure, the mini bar is stocked with reusable aluminum water bottles but there is also a filtered H2O fill-up station on every floor. Aside from the high-quality rubber yoga mat that comes standard in every room, I honestly can’t remember seeing a single piece of plastic. Anywhere. The room keys are all crafted from thinly cut reclaimed wood. Even the “do not disturb” signs for your lazy mornings are laser-etched stones that you just place outside your door. It’s also worth mentioning that the property has its own scent. Yep. The 1 Hotel group has developed a proprietary aromatic bouquet that is used in every one of their properties. It’s subtle. It’s soothing. It’s top secret so we won’t begin to conjecture about the blend. Still, these are the touches that make a “hotel we love.” IN-HOUSE FOOD AND DRINK: Located in the lobby of the 1 Hotel SF is a vibey gem by the name of Terrene, where they take pride in keeping things fresh and local. All of Terrene’s ingredients are sourced from farms within 100 miles and the chef even has his own rooftop garden complete with bee hives for on-site honey production. Again, who does that?! Terrene opens up for breakfast at 7 am and has a stellar wake-up selection ranging from your basic avo toast and overnight oats to a decadent sweet potato waffle with vanilla bean maple syrup and seasonal organic berries. Guests are invited to dine in the main restaurant or the much more casual adjacent lounge. One major gold star that we didn’t see coming — if you’re eager to get out into the city or overslept and have to rush to catch your flight, they’ll serve up your breakfast to-go. Maybe a faux pas for some fine dining snobs, but Terenne, like the rest of the 1 Hotel SF, is about what works for people and the planet. (Before you ask, yes, all the to-go containers are 100% biodegradable.) Lunch is served from 11-2 pm then the kitchen closes from 2-4 pm to flip to dinner service. During the transition, the bar remains active so you can still sip on one of the craft cocktails inspired by famed Bay Area neighborhoods and landmarks. Their beer and wine menu is also curated to include a variety of local breweries and wineries with a selection of sustainable, organic, and Napa Green-certified wines. It’s a solid beverage program all around — we salute that. The full dinner menu stands up to scrutiny too. With a wide variety of options, especially for the plant-based eaters among us, the nighttime is the right time to visit. Not just a “I’m here so I might as well” spot, Terenne’s evenings are a scene frequented by travelers and locals alike. In addition to the killer cuisine, they have curated programming such as their Thursday and Friday night “Sunset Sessions” featuring local DJs to treat your ears while the chef’s innovations tend to your taste buds.

AMENITIES: Top-of-the-line gym

Full Restaurant and Bar

Lounges Galore

Filtered Water on every floor

Boardroom-style business center

Spa Treatments

55” 4k TVs with cast function to connect your device

Portable Bluetooth speakers in the room

Pet Friendly

Free parking

Audi Partnership (more below) Oh, and programming. Lots of it. From HIIT classes in the gym and yoga on the upper decks to mixology workshops down at the bar, there’s constantly something going down at the 1 Hotel SF. They do a great job at keeping things fresh with unique one-offs but they’ve also got recurring monthly offerings to delight such as their full moon celebrations and “dark sky” night where they drop the glow down low in the lobby and go full candlelight to raise awareness of global brightening. Vibe check. A+ ROOM TYPES: Absolutely no shortage of options here. For a relatively modest-sized building, the 1 Hotel San Francisco has a serious spread to choose from when selecting your accommodations. We were lucky to stay in their crown jewel, the Ferry House Terrace Suite, a sublimely spacious 1 bed – 2 bath that boasts a private patio with picturesque views overlooking the east bay. The sunrise from our perch was straight out of a postcard. We loved it so much we couldn’t help but host a small cocktail hour with a few local friends to share the glory. We also peeked in to check out a few other floor plans and were especially impressed by the Panoramic Waterfront Suites. There’s honestly not a bad seat in the house. See for yourself here. Alcove King

Alcove Double Queen

City King

City Two Queen

City King With Sofa Bed

Bay Bridge King

Waterfront King

Waterfront Two Queen

Studio King

Terrace Studio Suite (Private Terrace)

Alcove Studio Suit

Panoramic Waterfront Suite

Ferry House Terrace Suite (Separate Bedroom + Private Terrace)

BEST THINGS TO DO WITHIN A 15 MINUTE WALK: The easiest and most obvious option is to take a stroll along the Embarcadero, the waterfront boulevard that runs from the Bay Bridge just south of the 1 Hotel up to the famed Fisherman’s Wharf. There is no shortage of things to see, do, and taste along this stretch but to keep it extra simple, you can walk literally across the street to the Ferry Building. Hard to miss with its iconic clock tower, the Ferry Building is just that- the functional terminal building for all of the Bay Area’s aquatic ferry lines. That said, it’s not just that. The Ferry Building is also a bustling boutique marketplace with dozens of cafes, restaurants, and artisanal shops. Forget your sunglasses and need a stiff latte after a rough night? You’re covered. Want to find a rare bottle for your room and some serious snacks beyond the mini bar array? Did someone say charcuterie? Check and check. Oh, and if you happen to be there over the weekend, don’t sleep on the Saturday farmers market! The Ferry Building farmers market is a scene and a half. It dwarfs most farmers markets by a long sight. With well over 100+ different vendors, the Saturday market offers a wide variety of fresh, local produce, food products, unique crafts, and wares from all around the bay. Fun fact for perspective: Over a third of the USA’s veggies and three-quarters of its fruits and nuts come from California. You’d be hard-pressed to find a fresher and more scrumptious selection, anywhere. BEST THING TO DO WITHIN AN HOUR DRIVE:

There’s no simple plug for this question. As we’ve mentioned, San Francisco is a major destination with a whole lotta history, and picking your to-do’s is all about your choice of flavor. Here are just a few of the dozens of things we could recommend to see and do in the city.

Fisherman’s Wharf – Killer seafood, kitschy shops, mini museums and much more. The wharf is the ultimate family-friendly afternoon destination.

Chinatown – Nope, it’s not the Jack Nicholson classic ‘Chinatown’. That’s down south in LA. San Francisco’s Chinatown is the oldest and largest in North America. Covering 24 square blocks, it’s another world. Grant Street is the main drag that runs all the way through but there are some amazing secrets awaiting those bold enough to veer off into the many side streets and alleyways.

Haight St (& Ashbury) – Home of the flower children, this was the Mecca of the hippie movement in the late 60’s into the early 70’s. Sure, things have changed. Yes, there is a Starbucks, but there are also a half dozen of the hottest vintage stores you’ll ever find. This is the place for unique shopping and a taste of the old-school SF vibe. Before the legalization of cannabis, this was also the spot to scoop your smoke, but now, you can just google that.

PERK OF THE DAY: Need a car? The 1 Hotel has struck up a partnership with Audi and they’ve got a fresh pair of eTron SUVs available for guest use. One is considered a “house car” which is on call to give guests a ride anywhere within a one-mile radius of the hotel up until 9 pm. The second Audi of the pair is yours to take for a 2-hour test drive. Just fill out a digital waiver and they hand you the keys. No sales pitch. No catch. Just a brand-new luxury vehicle for your general enjoyment. Just be sure to make a reservation with the concierge in advance, the 2-hour experience is a hot ticket and can book up.

BED GAME:

Show stopper! We’ve belly-flopped onto and slid gracefully into countless beds across the globe and we’re not afraid to drop a “wow” here. The 1 Hotel partnered with mattress mogul Simmons and created a custom eco-friendly mattress line that would have stopped Goldie Lox on her first sit. Not too firm, not too plush, height just right for… um, sleeping of course. The bedding is a surprisingly sumptuous linen x bamboo blend by Kassatex of New York and we’re already ordering them for home. Yeah, that good! And of course, pillow game to match — a layered variety for every sleeper. We have zero notes to give here, the 1 Hotel SF nailed their bed game.

Rating: 10/10 SEXINESS RATING: Style and sexiness are correlated but far from synonymous. The 1 Hotel SF feels like you’re staying in a Restoration Hardware catalog. Everything is crisp and thoughtfully adorned. We’ve got nothing cross to say about the aesthetic whatsoever. We legit love it. Still, there’s a je ne sais quoi factor that tips the scales from stylish to “Take me! Right here, right now!” We co-sign to the sexy but the judges score it just shy of “must be ravished at this exact moment.” Rating: 8/10 VIEWS & PIC SPOTS: Everything within the walls of the 1 Hotel SF is editorial-worthy. The seamless blend of materials, tones, and textures make for stunning sets. There are plenty of corners for pretty pics and if you’re looking to fill your gram with candids you won’t be disappointed. As views go, we got the best of it from our perch in their top-tier suite but not all rooms are equal in this respect. If you’re looking to catch the classic elements of SF, you’ll need to take that Audi out for a spin. Rating: 7/10