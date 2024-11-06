Welcome to SNX DLX, your weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the internet. We’re back, baby! After last week’s disappointing lull (we blame Halloween) this week SNX is back in full force with collab after collab after collab. From esports lifestyle brand 100 Thieves, to sneakerhead catnip like Salehe Bembury to niche hip-hop artists like Aminé, this week is full of interesting brand collaborations that have us pretty hyped. Especially the Salehe Bembury collaboration, because it sees the young designer linking back up with New Balance, the brand that made him a household name amongst sneakerheads. And that’s just us scratching the surface of the collabs this week. There are even more we haven’t mentioned yet! So let’s stop talking about it and just dive in already. Here are all the best sneakers dropping this week. 100 Thieves x Adidas Palos Hills Price: $130 Adidas and the esports lifestyle brand 100 Thieves teamed up for the second time last week for a full capsule collection of apparel, but the standout is easily this week’s Palos Hills sneaker. Featuring a leather upper with leather lining and a leather insole, this triple-leather sneaker has a low-profile classic fit with a simple three-color design, and embroidered 100 Thieves branding on the tongue. It looks like a slightly edgier take on the Adidas Samba. The 100 Thieves x Adidas Palos Hills is out now for a retail price of $130. Pick up a pair at Adidas. Nike Air Max 1 ’86 BRS Price: $150 We’re not alone in thinking the Air Max’s OG ’86 build, with the giant Air Bag window, was the superior design, so anytime Nike drops a new colorway in the old previously discontinued build, we’re hyped, and this week’s BRS AM-1 86 is no different.

This sneaker features a mix of green and bronze tones with a bright pink swoosh and a retro Nike Air tag on the tongue. The Nike Air Max 1 ’86 BRS is set to drop on November 7th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $150. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Converse x Brain Dead Chuck 70 Price: $110 For Brain Dead and Converse’s latest collaboration, Brain Dead is going wacky with a mix of animal prints and patterns. On the Chuck 70 silhouette, Brain Dead is mixing six different patterns including zebra print, star print, camo, leopard print, polka dots, and stripes — a real cacophony of patterns. Does it work? It certainly can. The real question is, are you stylish enough to make it work? The Converse x Brain Dead Chuck 70 is set to drop on November 7th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $110. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Salehe Bembury x New Balance 530 Price: $129.99 For Salehe Bembury’s New Balance return, the designer is taking a stab at the 530 silhouette, taking inspiration from a hike Bembury took in the bamboo forests of Kyoto.

The sneaker features a mesh upper with nubuck overlays, synthetic accents, and a segmented sole unit, with green and yellow tones meant to evoke the interior and exterior of bamboo. Small hints of blue peak out throughout the sneaker, meant to mimic the way the skies looks through a bamboo canopy. Bembury loves to look to nature for inspiration in his designs, and it looks like its working because this is one of the year’s best sneakers, easily. The Salehe Bembury x New Balance 530 is set to drop on November 7th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $129.99. Pick up a pair at New Balance or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club. Nike Air Pegasus Wave Light Lemon Twist Price: $160 Another week, another take on the 2000s rave classic, the Air Pegasus Wave. This sneaker features a mixed mesh, textile, and synthetic upper with a vibrant green base over a full-length Nike Air cushion. It’s the sort of sneaker that demands attention, which is perfect for all those end of the year raves and dance parties. The Nike Air Pegasus Wave Light Lemon Twist is set to drop on November 8th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $160. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Aminé x New Balance 740 Price: $129.99 The pop-rapper Aminé has teamed up with New Balance for a sneaker that pays tribute to his alma mater, Portland’s Benson Polytech High, combining a mix of royal blue and orange over an NB 740 silhouette. The sneaker features a mesh upper with synthetic overlays, a special Aminé branded tongue, bungee laces, and a translucent outsole.

It’s not the most groundbreaking design, but sort of fruit this Aminé and New Balance collab continues to bear. The Aminé x New Balance 740 is set to drop on November 8th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $129.99. Pick up a pair at New Balance. Nike Dunk High Wu-Tang Clan Price: $150 A legend returns! The Nike Dunk Wu-Tang Clan is one of the silhouette’s most iconic colorways, and this week it’s back, just in time for the holidays. The sneaker features a leather upper with a color block colorway that combines gold, black, and white at the midsole, with special Wu-Tang branding at the heel. Ever the kung-fu fans, the colorway is meant to evoke Bruce Lee’s iconic yellow jumpsuit in Game Of Death.