Welcome to SNX DLX, your weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the internet. This week is Halloween, which means the glut of gimmicky Halloween-themed releases is finally behind us! Now we can get back to the sneakers that are worthy of being worn year-round. Unfortunately, that means we’ve only got one month of the sneaker year left before the big brands shift away from new releases and start unloading their lesser backlog. That means there is a chance that the year’s best sneaker may release in the next four weeks, but… we’re not holding our breath. But enough doomsaying, let’s dive into the best sneakers of this week! Nike Air Flightposite Black and Metallic Gold Price: $240 The Air Flightposite is back in its original colorway! The sneaker features a holographic iridescent design in a mix of black and metallic gold with a zip-up shroud and stretchy inner sleeve that is designed to contort with your movement. If you’re looking for a court-ready sneaker that is oozing Y2K-era vibes, this is the sneaker for you. The Nike Air Flightposite Black and Metallic Gold is out now for a retail price of $240. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Nike Book 1 Leather Halloween Price: $140 The Devin Booker Book 1 is getting its first Halloween-themed sneaker! Let’s hope this becomes a new yearly tradition. This spooky take on the Book 1 features a black suede upper, Clay Orange accents, and glow-in-the-dark details for ultimate nighttime visibility. All of that alone would’ve made for a dope sneaker that works in every season, but to really drive the Halloween theme home, the sneaker features an exposed-stitched Swoosh that blends into the upper.

It’s the only outright creepy detail on the sneaker, and while we welcome to Halloween theme, we kind of think the sneaker would’ve looked better without it. Either way, overall this is a cool take on the Book 1. The Nike Book 1 Leather Halloween is out now for a retail price of $140. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club. Nike Air Max 90 Black and Dark Russet Price: $140 If you’re digging the iridescent design of the Flightposite but like a sneaker that’s a bit more retro and less, well, weird, than the Air Max 90 Black and Dark Russet is for you. The Black and Dark Russet features a synthetic leather upper in a mix of red, green, copper, and pewter, riding atop the iconic Max Air cushioning with TPU accents throughout. Despite its retro look, the colorway manages to make the sneaker look slightly futuristic. Like a late ‘80s version of what the year 2000 might look like. The Nike Air Max 90 Black and Dark Russet is set to drop on October 31st at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $140. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. New Balance Made in USA 990v6 Dark Ember Price: $199.99 As we’ve entered the fourth quarter of the year, New Balance has been relatively quiet, so this new dropout of the premium Made in USA line is very welcome for us hardcore NB-heads.

The 990v6 Dark Ember features an off-white mesh upper with red and black suede and synthetic overlays, reflective accents, a TPU back tab, and an ENCAP midsole. It’s nothing new or particularly radical from New Balance, but it looks great, and most times that’s all you need to get sneakerheads hyped. The New Balance Made in USA 990v6 Dark Ember is set to drop on October 31st at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $199.99. Pick up a pair at New Balance. JJJJound x ASICS GT-2160 Price: 150 This week might be light on big, high profile sneakers, but that doesn’t mean its completely devoid of a good ‘ol brand collaboration. Minimalist design house JJJJound has linked up with ASICS for the GT-2160, a sneaker that combines JJJJound’s aesthetics with design details from Asics’ 2010s’ GT-2000. The sneaker features a mesh upper with grey overlays, reflective details — including reflective mesh — and a segmented midsole, with two different color options. In terms of which colorway we think is best, it’s kind of a toss-up. We like the stealthy quality of the black pair, but the white offers a really nice pop of contrast on the tongue and heel. That means that no matter what colorway you end up being able to cop, you’re going to feel like a winner because the core design is so strong.

The JJJJound x ASICS GT-2160 is set to drop on October 31st for a retail price of $150. Pick up a pair exclusively at the JJJJound website. Air Jordan 14 Black Toe Price: $210 You can always count on Jordan to drop a great sneaker week-to-week, but this week’s Jordan 14 is a bit of a surprise. Lately, the double-digit Jordans haven’t been getting as much attention as the single-digit, so it’s great to see the 14 get love from Nike. The Black Toe is one of the silhouette’s most iconic colorways. It features a mix of white, black, and Varsity Red premium leather with a low-profile cut, and a Jumpman logo at the collar. The Air Jordan 14 Black Toe is set to drop on November 2nd at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $210. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club Nike Dunk Low Pale Ivory and Baltic Blue Price: $125 The Dodgers have won the World Series! What better where to show your Dodger pride than with this LA-branded Dunk? Of course, Nike didn’t know LA would win when they announced this sneaker, and had they lost, this shoe would’ve served as a sad consolation prize. But now, it feels like a trophy!