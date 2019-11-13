SNX DLX is happy to announce the debut of Champion brand landing in our top five sneaker drops for the first time ever! Any brand’s debut in the top five is a big deal, and any week we don’t have to clog up the top five with another YEEZY drop is just fun. We’re offering an exclusive look at Champion’s new take on their Rally Lockdown sneaker that sees the shoe dressed in arguably the fabric of the season, camo. The rest of the top five is rounded out by releases from Travis Scott, Virgil Abloh, and Tyler the Creator — making it light on the Nike drops and even lighter on the Adidas drops (for once). It’s refreshing, I’m not going to lie! Here are all the best sneaker and apparel drops out this week, let’s get to shopping.

Champion Rally Lockdown Camo Believe it or not, there’s a giant chart in the SNX headquarters that keeps a record of how many times a brand snags a spot on the top five, so welcome Champion, fans of Champion, and future fans of Champion. The Rally Lockdown Camo takes a classic sneaker silhouette and dresses it up in everyone’s favorite pattern of the season — camo — while also updating it with some modern tech choices, like swapping out laces for buckles. The upper is composed of a breathable knit material, helping to keep the sneaker light on your foot, and features minimal Champion branding on the midfoot. The Champion Rally Lockdown Camo drops in three colorways: traditional camo, arctic camo, and black camo. Normally, I’m all about the arctic camo but I have to give it to the black colorway here, they look fire. The Champion Rally Lockdown is set to drop on November 15th for a retail price of $150. Pick up a pair at Champion Athletics retailers or from Champion’s online store. Golf le Fleur Gianno Combining Tyler the Creator’s love of BMX biking and trail hiking, this new silhouette from Golf le Fleur attempts to combine Converse’s tech-driven sportswear indebted design ethos, with Tyler’s playful approach to vivid color. What we’re given is a brand new sneaker, the Golf le Fleur Gianno.

Featuring a mixed leather, suede, and mesh upper, the Gianno sports a midfoot shank for added stability and features a tread pattern that tips its hat to Converse’s 90s basketball heritage. The Gianno drops in three colorways, purple and tan, black and white, and beige and if we had to pick one, it’s an easy choice. The black and white Gianno features off-white beige and seafoam overlays, making it the standout of the whole collection. The new Golf le Fleur Gianno is out now for a retail price of $130. Pick up a pair at Converse, select Converse retailers, or on aftermarket sites like StockX.

Golf le Fleur Chenille Chuck 70 Two Tyler the Creator drops in one week? Truly, Golf le Fleur is killing it right now — Tyler hasn’t seemed this inspired since the creation of the label. Rather than resting after delivering a brand new silhouette, he’s taking a victory lap with this new iteration of the Chuck 70 that adds Chenille accents to capture a vintage varsity vibe. Tyler is no stranger to the Chuck 70, Golf le Fleur has already dropped suede, leather, burlap, and velvet versions of the iconic silhouette, and this pastel take on the sneaker features fuzzy Golf le Fleur chenille branding and flower patches in a tonal robin’s egg blue — it feels out of place for the season, but rocking these kicks in Southern California (where Tyler lives) year-round wouldn’t look out of place, and they represent yet another playful release from Tyler the Creator. The Golf le Fleur Chenille Chuck 70 is out now for a retail price of $110. Pick up a pair at Converse, select Converse retailers, or on aftermarket sites like StockX. Nike x Off-White Vapor Street Virgil Abloh’s latest collaboration with Nike is, for lack of a better word, nuts. I mean look at them! Never before has a sneaker looked like it could be in both a Marilyn Manson video from the 90s and a Wes Anderson movie. Featuring a translucent ripstop upper, racing spikes, and neon rope lace cage, all sitting atop a thick React foam midsole, the Vapor Street is all fashion over function. The lace cage is purely aesthetic, traditional laces keep the shoes together, the spikes aren’t performance-enhancing, they’re just weird, and the translucent ripstop overlay is merely used to tie all the weird aspects of this sneaker together. Crazy as they are, the Vapor Streets represent something new from Abloh — he’s finally stepping away from his 3% sample-based design ethos. These don’t look 3% away from anything existing in the sneaker world right now, they represent something new, for better or worse. The Nike x Off-White Vapor Street is set to drop on November 14th for the retail price of $190. Pick up a pair at the Nike online store or select Nike retailers.

Travis Scott x Nike Air Force 1 Cactus Jack There is a lot behind Travis Scott’s latest Cactus Jack collaboration with Nike. The eye-catching patchwork design is meant to reflect two different aspects of Scott’s childhood combining Earth tones — representing the outdoors — with the color and durability of workwear materials. These seemingly simple choices help to paint a story of Travis Scott’s early life — a life defined by hard work, working-class roots, and the landscape of the Lone Star state. In that way, the Air Force 1 Cactus Jacks tell the story of Travis Scott and they would’ve made a great tie-in with Scott’s Netflix documentary Look Ma I Can Fly. Frankly, it’s shocking they weren’t. Featuring a mixed-upper of duck canvas, corduroy, flannel, leather, suede, burlap, wool and camouflage, the Cactus Jack Air Force 1s most noticeable design choice is the brass zipper secured lace cover. Personally, I could do without it and luckily it’s removable, though admittedly Scott makes it look cool. The Air Force 1 Cactus Jack is set to drop on November 16th for a retail price of $160. Pick up a pair at the Nike online store and select Nike retailers but keep in mind Travis Scott releases tend to break the Nike webstore so even if you get up at 7 AM PST to grab these, it’s not a sure thing! Good luck out there. Garbstore The English Difference Fall/Winter 2019 London-based retailer, Garbstore, releases some of the best sportswear-inspired winter wear, and this latest knitwear collection from The English Difference label combines weather-ready fabrics with the colors and designs of cricket. Featuring a collection of cardigans and crewnecks, each piece in the new collection has stylish horizontal or vertical stripes, adding an asymmetric flair and a nice splash of contrasting color that helps the simple yarns pop. Rounding out the capsule is a collection of beanies and scarves for added warmth, and helps give a tonal consistency to a knit-based outfit. The Garbstore English Difference knitwear collection is available now through the Garbstore online store.

Carhartt WIP Motown Capsule Workwear is having its moment in streetwear, and one of the best brands out there is Carhartt WIP. Known for their tan basics, this new capsule collection celebrating the 60th anniversary of the Motown record label sees the label getting a stylish retro makeover, making it one of Carhartt’s most interesting releases to date. The 13-piece capsule uses archival imagery and iconography that celebrates the label’s Detroit origins and features a sateen bomber jacket that pays homage to Motown’s legendary Snake Pit studio and a rolled beanie, which Marvin Gaye fans will be quick to recognize. Seriously, Carhartt could’ve released just the Marvin Gaye beanie alone and they would’ve had a certifiable hit on their hands. The Carhartt WIP Motown Capsule collection is set to drop on November 14th at Carhartt WIP’s webstore. Check out the full collection when it drops tomorrow. BAPE x Pagani Collection BAPE has linked up with Italian sports car manufacturer Pagani for a new capsule collection consisting of everyday seasonal-appropriate essentials that make liberal use of a cool white and blue take on BAPE’s camo pattern. The full collection consists of mostly graphic T-shirts, but also includes a zip-up hoodie, a BAPE camo hat, and tote bags that feature prominent BAPE and Pagani Zonda imagery.