It Looks Like Travis Scott Is Teasing A New Netflix Film Called ‘Look Mom, I Can Fly’

Apart from a few festival dates and a killer “Wake Up” video, Travis Scott has been staying low-key since wrapping his Astroworld tour earlier this year. But it looks like the Houston rapper is gearing up for a huge release in just a few days.

Scott posted an intriguing set of photos to his Instagram on Thursday evening. The photos appear to be of something called Travis Scott: Look Mom, I Can Fly, packaged as VHS tapes. “GOT SOMETHING U MIGHT WANNA SEE IT!!!,” he wrote in the caption. “MEET ME HERE NETFLIX AND NO. CHILL 11200 Northwest Freeway, Suite 300 Houston, TX 77092.”

Houston fans and journalists were on the ball, meeting Scott at the specified location to see what the rapper was teasing. As you can see in the photos and clips below, the Movie Exchange was covered with posters teasing an August 28 release date on Netflix. The streaming service has not officially confirmed Look Mom, I Can Fly, and Scott hasn’t made any official announcements on social media, but photos from the Houston meet-up confirm that the film will be a documentary about the making of Astroworld, Scott’s life as a father, and the creation of the Cactus Jack label. Given that August 28 is only six days away, expect some official word or a trailer from Netflix soon.

