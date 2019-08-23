SNX: Featuring The New Bone White Yeezy 500s And The Best Shoes Out This Week

Nike/Uproxx

So we certainly didn’t plan this, but every single sneaker to snag a top-five spot in this week’s SNX is mostly white. Maybe it’s an interesting coincidence or maybe the brands are just unloading the last of their white sneakers before the summer season ends. Either way, we’re here for it. White and black sneakers are always solid. They go with just about every outfit and are right for just about any occasion, so you can never have too many of either color.

Our only rant of the week is, why couldn’t the big brands deliver these earlier? We would’ve loved to rock them all summer long and would’ve loved for the Yeezy 500s in Bone White to drop in June instead of the endless supply of dirty cotton-candy colored 350s we got.

Better late than never we suppose. Here are all the dopest sneakers out this week!

Air Jordan 12 White/University Red

In honor of the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) Jordan Brand is releasing a special Air Jordan 12 that pays homage to FIBA’s host country of China. Featuring Zoom Air cushioning, an all-leather upper, and metallic gold accents, the Air Jordan 12 also sports Chinese characters on the heel tab that, according to Nike, roughly translates to “Loving The Game.” I’m digging the simple white colorway with the bright red contrast, it’s a strong look even if the gold accents are a little gaudy to my eyes.

The FIBA-themed Air Jordan 12 is set to drop on August 23rd and will retail for $190. Pick up a pair at the Nike online store.

