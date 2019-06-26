SNX: The ‘Stranger Things’ Hawkins High Collection Is Pure Fire

Nike

Remember last week, when I said something about summer being a season of near-constant dope sneaker drops? Yeah well, we aren’t quite there just yet. This was admittedly a rough week for sneaker drops, so rough that I have to go back on my “not-talking-about-Yeezys-every-week” promise. You’re safe this week Ye!

That isn’t to say we’ve had a bad week, far from it, but a few sneakers jump out as obviously-worth-your-money whereas others are maybe best served as, I don’t know… gifts?

Either way, we’ve collected the best of the best for your shopping ease. Here are the dopest shoes dropping in the final week of June — and the first official week of summer. Prepare your wallets because if you’re a fan of spooky-80s indebted stuff, you’ll have to make at least one hard choice between Ghostbusters and Stranger Things.

Off-White Nike Zoom Kiger 5 Athlete In Progress

Nike

Virgil Abloh and Nike have teamed up for this WMNS size only take on the Zoom Kiger 5. Abloh looked to the aesthetic and style of star track and field athletes, particularly how they brim with unequaled confidence, and dreamed up these alien-looking running shoes.

The Athlete In Progress — part of a larger apparel collection — featuring Abloh’s signature deconstructed aesthetic, but the added rubber spikes on the bottom give off a don’t-f*ck-with-me-I-will -stomp-all-over-you vibe, which we never expected to find from a running shoe. It’s cool.

The Off White Nike Zoom Kiger 5 “Athlete in Progress” is out now and sold out on Nike’s official webstore, so pick up a pair at aftermarket websites like StockX where they’re currently selling between $220 and $300 depending on which colorway you favor.

Nike