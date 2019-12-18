The year is coming to a close, but if you think that means the releases have stopped — well, they haven’t. Will there be enough drops to cover for a SNX next week? The way things are looking, yes. Christmas isn’t big enough to stop the big brands from releasing some of the most exciting drops of the year, plus you’ll need somewhere to spend all those holiday gift cards you score. In terms of what we have this week, its another jam-packed SNX DLX featuring the week’s most hyped YEEZY, Nike, and Supreme drops. At this point in the year, the only sneaker brands really doing anything worthwhile are Nike and Adidas as they battle it out for brand dominance at the year’s close. Which brand do we think had the biggest year? We reserve the right to not decide until the 31st. Here are all the best sneaker and apparel releases of the week, let’s go!

Adidas YEEZY BOOST 700 Carbon Blue Amongst YEEZY fans, the 700 silhouette is a fan favorite and the new Carbon Blue colorway is the best since the original. Featuring a mixed suede and mesh upper, the Carbon Blue uses blue and grey tones for a winter-inspired take on one of Ye’s greatest, making it the perfect Christmas gift for the YEEZY-fan in your life. Seriously, think about how psyched they’d be to get their hands on a pair come Christmas morn. Or, you know, you COULD just keep the shoes for yourself. According to the evidence I’ve gathered from being “out in the field,” YEEZY fans seeing a pair in the wild is enough to bring a smile to their face. They’re weird like that. Maybe the real gift is just wearing your new pair of kicks in proximity to your friends and family. The Adidas YEEZY BOOST in 700 Carbon Blue is set to drop on December 18th for a retail price of $300. Pick up a pair through the Adidas online store or directly through YEEZY Supply. Jordan Brand 20th Anniversary Collection x Sneakersnstuff The internet’s favorite shoe retailer — or at least, my favorite — Sneakersnstuff is turning 20 and… who the f*ck cares!? Seriously, we need to stop celebrating brands, corporations, and companies the same way we celebrate people Get over yourself Sneakersnstuff! Oh, wait, what’s that you say? As part of their 20th birthday, Sneakersnstuff is dropping three exclusive Jordan releases, including an all-new silhouette? Oh. Forget what I said. Happy 20th birthday Sneakersnstuff! The three-sneaker collection consists of a mid-rise Air Jordan 1, a Proto Max 720, and the new Mars 270 silhouette all wrapped in a classy grey and sail colorway with deep red accents. The Air Jordan 1 is a clear highlight here, but we salute the ambition of the alienesque Proto Max 720, and the Mars 270, a Frankenstein mash-up of the Jordan 1, 4, 5, 6, 10, 11, and 12, is a fascinating collaboration that we’d love to see set a new precedent for brand-retailer collaborations.

The 20th Anniversary Jordan Brand collection is set to drop on December 18th for a range of $140-$200. Shop the collection exclusively through Sneakersnstuff. Click here for the Mars. Click here for the Proto Max 270. Click here for Air Jordan 1.

Off-White Nike Dunk Low The last few Off-White Nike collaborations have just been a little too much. Don’t get us wrong, we love Virgil Abloh’s out-of-the-box thinking, but sometimes we just want a shoe we can wear on our feet, not one that should be in a museum. Luckily, Abloh’s latest team-up with Nike is a breath of fresh air, and finally rivals some of his best work from The Ten collection. Consisting of three simple colorways of the Dunk Low silhouette, this latest collaboration with Off-White features secondary lace loops and Flywire cables for a hiking-boot inspired take on the classic Skate shoe. Abloh’s now-classic Helvetica product stamp is also featured on the sneaker’s medial side, we could’ve ultimately done without it, but hey, Abloh’s gonna Abloh. The Off White Nike Dunk Low is set to drop on December 20th for a retail price of $170. Pick up a pair at the Nike online store. Click here for University Red. Click here for University Gold/Midnight. Click here for Pine Green/White. Adidas YEEZY BOOST 350 v2 Yecheil What makes the Yecheil colorway so interesting is just how different it looks compared to what we’ve come to expect from the YEEZY Boost 350 v2. While the Yecheil most closely resembles the original 350 v2 Beluga colorway, every 350 since that debut pair has been draped in earth tones that fall somewhere between the color of rocks, and the color of… I don’t know, vomit? What I”m trying to say is, the Yecheil is something different. Featuring a blend of multi-colored hues over a black upper, the Yecheil is perfect for the YEEZY fan who wants something a little unique. The Adidas YEEZY Boost 350 v2 Yecheil colorway is set to drop on December 20th for a retail price of $220. Pick up a pair through the Adidas online store or directly through YEEZY Supply.

Air Jordan 4 WNTR If you missed out on scoring a pair of last week’s coveted Jordan BREDs, never fear — the Jordan WNTRs are here. Okay, I’ll admit: As cool as these Air Jordan 4 WNTRs are — they’re not the BREDs, but… those are sold out, and these aren’t, yet. This winterized take on the Air Jordan IV features a toughened blue suede upper with mesh underlays, a rubber outsole for protection against salt-stern streets, and a soft fleece lining for increased warmth. They’re the perfect pair of sneakers for the person who absolutely refuses to wear winter boots in favor of looking fresh and court-ready. The Air Jordan 4 WNTR is set to drop on December 21st for a retail price of $200. Pick up a pair through Nike’s online store. BAPE Christmas and Star Wars Collection Don’t show up to your local theater’s Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker premiere wearing regular clothes like some sort of chump! This is the last film in the Skywalker Saga people, you have to go big. So show up wearing regular clothes WITH Star Wars graphics, and hell, throw in a Baby Milo in there too! He’s no Baby Yoda, but we can’t have everything. In celebration of the movie’s release on Friday, BAPE is dropping a special collection of Coach jackets, pullover hoodies, crewnecks, t-shirts, and tote bags featuring Baby Milo and Star Wars Sequel Trilogy favs like Rey, Kylo Ren, Chewie, and yes, the droids. While this collection clearly isn’t meant for everyone, if you’re into streetwear for collecting or after-market flipping purposes, this collection has future appeal for both Star Wars and BAPE fans and is sure to increase in value as time goes on. The Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker x BAPE collection is set to drop on December 21st. Shop the full collection at BAPE retailers and the BAPE online store.