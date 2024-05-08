Today, just a month ahead of their annual Worldwide Developers Conference, Apple held a new event to unveil its new iPad Air and iPad Pro models in a new presentation. The 7th generation of the iPad Pro and the 6th generation of the iPad Air were revealed, making for the first update of the tablets since 2022. As expected, there are plenty of updates to love with the new iPad models, including a new M4 chip, updates to the Apple Pencil, and other features that are sure to boost your iPad experience, if you choose to buy one (or both) of the new tablets. With that being said, let’s go through everything Apple announced today for the iPad Pro 7 and the iPad Air 6.

iPad Pro 7th Generation Price: Starting at $999 (11-inch) & $1,299 (13-inch) | Release Date: May 7 (Online Orders) & May 15 (In-Store Orders) Colors The 7th generation iPad Pro models are available in two colors, silver and space black.

Size The iPad Pro 7 comes in two sizes, an 11-inch and a 13-inch model. The new iPad Pro will also be Apple’s thinnest product ever. The 11-inch model is just 5.3 mm thin and weighs less than a pound, while the 13-inch model is even thinner at 5.1 mmm and checks in at 1.28 pounds. The New M4 Chip With the iPad Pro 7, Apple takes a leap from the M2 chip to the M4 chip. M4 is built on second-generation 3-nanometer technology that’s even more power efficient. The new chip also introduces pioneering technology that serves the precision, color, and brightness of the Ultra Retina XDR display. The new CPU grants up to four performance cores and six efficiency cores, with next-generation machine learning (ML) accelerators, for up 1.5x faster CPU performance compared to the M2 chip in the previous-generation iPad Pro. Other features of M4 include: The 10-core GPU includes features like Dynamic Caching and hardware-accelerated mesh shading and ray tracing on the iPad for the first time ever.

Pro rendering apps like Octane will see up to 4x faster performance than M2 thanks to the above and a higher unified memory bandwidth

According to Apple, M4 also delivers “tremendous gains and industry-leading performance per watt.”

M4 offers the same performance with half the power compared to M2 and a quarter of the power compared to the latest PC chip in a thin and light laptop

A new and advanced Media Engine supports AV1 decode and allows for more power-efficient playback of high-resolution video experiences from streaming services

Display Screen The new iPad Pro 7 debuts the Ultra Retina XDR, heralded by Apple as “the world’s most advanced display.” The Ultra Retina XDR display features “state-of-the-art tandem OLED technology” backed by two OLED panels. The light from both are combined for “phenomenal” full-screen brightness. To get into the specifics, the iPad Pro supports 1000 nits of full-screen brightness for SDR and HDR content, and 1600 nits peak for HDR. The tandem OLED technology allows sub-millisecond control over color and luminance of each pixel, making the XDR even more precise. Camera The iPad Pro cameras feature four studio-quality mics that help to make the iPad Pro even more versatile, allowing users to shoot, edit, and share all on the same device. The new iPad Pro’s front camera moves to the landscape edge. Backed by the Ultra Wide 12MP camera with Center Stage, video conference calls or Facetimes with friends or family look better.

AI Capabilities With help from the new M4 chip, the new iPad Pro features Apple’s most powerful Neural Engine ever. Next-generation ML accelerators in the CPU, a high-performance GPU, more memory bandwidth, and intelligent features and powerful developer frameworks in iPadOS make the iPad Pro 7 a powerful device AI as AI-enabled tasks are done even faster. Running powerful diffusion and generative AI models can also be done with ease and great results. For example, with AI, the new iPad Pro can automatically identify documents in the camera app. If a shadow is in the way, multiple photos are instantly taken with the new adaptive flash and stitched together for a new and improved scan. Other Features Apple also introduced a new thinner and lighter Magic Keyword for the iPad Pro 7. The floating designs that Apple users love is still present, and now, there is a function row on the keyboard to control the screen brightness and volume controls. There’s a larger trackpad with haptic feedback, making it feel more like using a MacBook. The Magic Keyboard connects magnetically with a Smart Connect that automatically connects to the iPad without needing Bluetooth. Finally, there is a USB-C connector for charging and the new Magic Keyboard comes in two colors: black with a space black aluminum palm rest, and white with a silver aluminum palm rest. Logic Pro 2 for the new iPad Pro will be available starting on May 13. It features studio assistant elements like Session Players, which expand on popular Drummer capabilities in Logic to include a new Bass Player and Keyboard Player; ChromaGlow, to instantly add warmth to tracks; and Stem Splitter, to extract and work with individual parts of a single audio recording. Final Cut Pro for iPad 2 will arrive later this spring. It includes Live Multicam, which transforms an iPad into a mobile production studio and lets users view and control four connected iPhone and iPad devices wirelessly thanks to Final Cut Camera. Final Cut Pro for iPad 2 also allows users to create and open projects from an external storage device.

iPad Air 7th Generation Price: Starting at $599 (11-inch) & $799 (13-inch) | Release Date: May 7 (Online Orders) & May 15 (In-Store Orders) Colors The 6th generation iPad Air models are available in four colors: space gray, starlight, purple, and blue

Size The iPad Air 6 comes in two sizes — the redesigned 11-inch and the new 13-inch model. Display Screen Both models of the iPad feature advanced displays with a Liquid Retina design, an anti-reflective screen coating, True Tone technology, high brightness, and support for P3 wide color which allows for rich and vibrant onscreen content and text that remains that way in all lighting conditions. The 13-inch iPad Air grants 30 percent more screen space than the 11-inch model, allowing users to do more at a time with apps like Freeform and take advantage of Split View in iPadOS.