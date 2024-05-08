Apple Store -- Logo in Shanghai
Even Apple Users Are Feeling Uneasy Over This ‘Crushing’ New iPad Pro Ad

Apple has been scoring well in the streaming TV realm with several hit series and films (including a Godzilla-focused show and a Scorsese movie), but the promotional approach for their latest hardware innovation isn’t gaining many points. Actually, many responses to the ad are downright negative because people seem to grasp what Apple was aiming to communicate, but they are taking umbrage with the mechanisms (and probably unintentional symbolism) used to deliver that message.

To get right to the point here: Apple will soon (next week) begin shipping its newest iPad Pro model. CEO Tim Cook thusly tweeted an ad, in which he promises, “[T]he thinnest product we’ve ever created, the most advanced display we’ve ever produced, with the incredible power of the M4 chip.” He then added, “Just imagine all the things it’ll be used to create.”

The intent here, presumably, was to suggest that the results of these creative mechanisms and instruments could fit into an extremely thin iPad Pro and into the storage capacities involved with the M4 chip. Yet visually speaking, this happens in the ad at the expense of these tools of creativity. The “Crush” title of the ad is meant literally, which means using an industrial crusher to flatten and destroy instruments, books, cameras, and other beloved creative symbols. Not to mention what happened to this poor little critter:

The iPad itself is a groundbreaking innovation and useful to millions of people (myself included) on a daily basis. However, let’s just say that even loyal Apple users are not impressed with “a heartbreaking, uncomfortable, and egotistic advertisement.” The term “demonic inversion” has also popped into the mix as well as a response directly to Tim Cook: “Your predecessors showed us their dreams, you showed us our nightmares.”

However, this ad is racking up views on YouTube like wildfire, so the product visibility is certainly there. We’ll see what people think when the model is released into the world.