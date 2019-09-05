Jeremy Renner Is Shutting Down His App Because It Was Taken Over By Trolls

Marvel Studios

Jeremy Renner used to be the only member of Marvel’s Avengers with an app. That changed Wednesday. Fans of the actor, musician, and noted house flipper — specifically of his social media service entitled Jeremy Renner Official — were shocked when they logged on only to find a despairing message: The app was about to shut down. And of course it’s all because of trolls.

truly lmfao r.i.p. the jeremy renner app pic.twitter.com/VWFx201ZNb — karen han (@karenyhan) September 4, 2019

“This app has jumped the shark. Literally,” read the latest post from its owner. (Well, not literally, but still.) “Due to clever individuals that were able to manipulate ways to impersonate me and others within the app I have asked ESCAPEX, the company that runs this app to shut it down immediately.” He added that anyone who purchased “stars” over the last 90 days would be refunded.

“What was supposed to be a place for fans to connect with each other has turned into a place that is everything I detest and can’t or won’t condone,” Renner continued. He bid everyone — though presumably not the people who made his app unbearable — farewell, concluding that he hoped “to see you on Instagram, Twitter, youtube and facebook [sic].”