Getty Image

The Rundown is a weekly column that highlights some of the biggest, weirdest, and most notable events of the week in entertainment. The number of items will vary, as will the subject matter. It will not always make a ton of sense. Some items might not even be about entertainment, to be honest, or from this week. The important thing is that it’s Friday and we are here to have some fun.

ITEM NUMBER ONE — Jeremy Renner, house flipper

The internet is wild. I think sometimes we take that for granted. We get so caught up in our day-to-day that we rarely take a step back and think about it, how we have all the known information in the history of mankind at our fingertips every single second of every day. That’s insane. Not even thirty years ago, if you wanted to learn about, say, Neptune, you’d have to go to the library and scan through dozens of books or, at the very least, haul a huge encyclopedia off the shelf and flip around until you got to the “Ne” section. Now, you can do all that in maybe thirty minutes of mindless clicking and a Ctrl+F or two. You can’t become an expert in an afternoon or anything, but you can acquire enough information about any subject — politics, history, art — to look reasonably intelligent and sophisticated at your next cocktail party. You can get just about an entire liberal arts education for the price of a WiFi connection. Or, if you’re me, you can spend the better part of a day learning about Avengers star Jeremy Renner’s very lucrative house-flipping side hustle. That’s an option, too.

We’re all aware that Jeremy Renner flips houses, yes? Because he does. And he’s apparently super good at it. It’s fascinating to me, especially when you start getting into the dollar figures at play. Jeremy Renner might make more money flipping houses than he does acting, which is crazy because, again, he’s appeared in the biggest current movie franchise in the world and he starred in a Bourne-adjacent movie and he was basically the second male lead in The Town. He’s basically an HGTV star on the side.

I feel like I’m not explaining it well. This is the problem with the kind of manic internet deep dives I was talking about earlier. You can really look like a lunatic as you try to explain everything you learned to someone who isn’t quite as jazzed about it as you are (or have suddenly become). Maybe some examples will help. Yes, let’s do some examples.

From The Daily Mail:

Renner has been flipping houses ever since he got his first big role in S.W.A.T. alongside Colin Ferrel. He and acting buddy Kristoffer Winters pulled together and invested in a house in Nichols Canyon because Renner hated paying rent.

And…

The home was purchased in August 2010 for $7million and $10million was invested into a remodel with the help of architect Phillip Vertoch. Initially the manse was listed for $24.95million early this year. This week it sold for $24million to British real estate mogul Christian Candy. Mr Candy liked the set-up so much he had most of the furniture thrown in with the cost.

From Yahoo:

He recently put one of his projects in Modesto, Calif., on the market for $569,000. The Oscar-nominated actor grew up in Central Valley and this particular house belongs to his mother, Valerie Cearley. Built in 1927, the Tudor home was purchased by the actor in 2007. Today, the 4-bedroom, 3.5-bath, house showcases Renner’s signature color palette of white and earth tones.

From Today:

Actors and house flippers Jeremy Renner and Kristoffer Winters have done it again. Their latest project: a classic Hollywood home that once belonged to legendary screenwriter and director Preston Sturges. They’re asking $4.795 million for the restored home, as first reported by the Los Angeles Times. They bought the property in 2009 for $1.35 million.

From Realtor.com, which introduces us to “classic Renner touches”:

This house, originally built in 1927, isn’t a typical Renner flip. Sales records indicate he bought it for $565,000 in 2007, when property values were at their peak. But it does have a number of classic Renner touches, including masculine brick accents and dark wood flooring.

From Bloomberg, which provided five tips from Renner himself, including:

2. It’s amazing what a plant in the corner of the room can do for you, both aesthetically and mentally. They’re a great way to bring color into a room, and they also provide some fresh air.

I could keep going. It wouldn’t be hard. I have a bookmarks folder that has 23 links in it. But I think you get the idea. The man loves flipping houses. Go down the rabbit hole yourself sometime. Or learn about Neptune. It’s all right there.

For now, though, let’s recap what we learned today. Two things as far as I can tell. The first is all that stuff about Jeremy Renner, of course. But the second and arguably more important thing is that you should really try to convince your boss to let you write a rambling Friday braindump of a column if you can, wherever you work, if only so you can justify two to three hours of click-based midday procrastination as “research” by summing it all up in your lead section.

COWORKER: Brian, can you help us out with this?

ME: [40 open tabs about Hawkeye selling multimillion-dollar real estate between roles] Sorry, I’m really busy right now.

Nutty world we got here.