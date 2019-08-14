Unsplash

If you’re using an older model of the 15-inch MacBook Pro and are on the verge of taking a trip, you should probably be aware that the Federal Aviation Administration has just issued a ban on certain MacBook Pros, barring them from all commercial flights. The move comes on the heels of Apple announcing a voluntary recall this June on older models of their 15-inch MacBook Pro, due to overheating caused by their lithium-ion batteries that pose a potential fire risk.

According to Business Insider, the FAA has reminded airlines to follow the safety guidelines in regards to consumer electronics and recalled batteries that were issued in 2016 — meaning that as of now the affected MacBooks are prohibited from being allowed on flights as cargo or in carry-on luggage. The recall and flight ban applies to Apple MacBook Pros sold between September 2015 and February 2017, though it should be noted that if you bought your MacBook through another retailer, those dates may vary.

To find out if your MacBook Pro is subject to a batter recall, visit Apple’s recall program page and enter your MacBook’s serial number, which can be found by clicking on the Apple logo, and selecting “About This Mac”.

Apple will instantly reveal if your battery has already been replaced or if your MacBook is safe from the recall. If you’re heading on a trip, this seems like some vital information to know, unless you like the idea of TSA treating you like you’re carrying a very expensive — but outdated — explosive device.