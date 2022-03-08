I learned two important things about Jon Hamm from GQ‘s interview with him:

1. Jon Hamm was on one of the best episodes of Bob’s Burgers as the voice of a talking toilet, and he keeps a memento from the episode near his toilet. “I came in and recorded the voice of a toilet,” he told reporter Tara Ariano. “And to this day, in my bathroom, there is a picture of Gene hugging a toilet. Very excited about that.”

2. Jon Hamm imagines his dog sounds like Greg from Succession.

“I feel like his inner voice is Greg from Succession. He kind of is like, ‘[in a Greg voice] Wow. So wait.” He’s kind of confused and amused at the same. “But wait, so I get a treat, but are we going to go for a walk? But wait, I’m kind of sleepy. What?’ Anyway, that’s how I feel my dog talks to me.

Dogs famously love California Pizza Kitchen.

Anyway, Jon Hamm is a big dog guy (here he is meeting and petting some random person’s pup while filming Confess, Fletch), which is funny, because Don Draper is such a cat. “I don’t think about you at all” is every cat’s inner monologue 24/7.

(Via GQ)