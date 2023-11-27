The people have spoken — and they still hate Joffrey Baratheon.

The slappable Game of Thrones villain was named the Most Hated TV Character of All-Time in a new poll from Ranker. Joffrey finished number one with over 9,500 votes, well ahead of runner-up Skyler White from Breaking Bad. Wonder why. Based on the number of votes, two more Game of Thrones characters, Ramsey Bolton and Cersei Lannister, are in third and fourth place, followed by Lori Grimes from The Walking Dead.

So, the most hated TV characters ever are two genuine monsters and three moms? Got it. There’s also a number of cartoon characters, including Dora, Scrappy-Doo, and Caillou. Now him I agree with.

Here’s the full top 10 (Ranker has a different order, but I’m going by the overall number of votes):

1. Joffrey Baratheon – Game of Thrones

2. Skyler White – Breaking Bad

3. Ramsey Bolton – Game of Thrones

4. Cersei Lannister – Game of Thrones

5. Lori Grimes – The Walking Dead

6. Dora – Dora the Explorer

7. Emily Waltham – Friends

8. The Governor – The Walking Dead

9. Scrappy-Doo – Scooby-Doo and Scrappy-Doo

10. Marie Schrader – Breaking Bad

Jack Gleeson, who played Joffrey on Game of Thrones, took a break from acting following the Purple Wedding because he was “not deriving as much enjoyment as I did from acting as I used to,” he said earlier this year. “For some reason, I don’t know it became a bit kind of mechanical and less kind of passionate when I started Game of Thrones.” But his hiatus is over: Gleeson will appear (with a great mustache) in the BBC series The Famous Five.

Hopefully Caillou’s next appearance is in a shallow grave.

