What’s Popular On Streaming Right Now

Multiple times per week, our TV and film experts will list the most important ten streaming selections for you to pop into your queues. We’re not strictly operating upon reviews or accrued streaming clicks (although yes, we’ve scoured the streaming site charts and ratings) but, instead, upon those selections that are really worth noticing amid the churning sea of content. There’s a lot out there, after all, and your time is valuable.

10: (TIE) The Adam Project (Netflix film) Enjoy this A-lister laden movie (Ryan Reynolds is the time-traveling son of Mark Ruffalo, who’s also teaming up here with his 13 Going On 30 co-star here) that’s pretty much comfort food. And even though emotions can run high, it’s essentially harmless escapism, and what more can you ask for when the world is stressful right now? As far as sci-fi goes, that aspect isn’t the strongest here, but it’s a pleasant little watch. 10: (TIE) Our Flag Means Death (HBO Max series) Finally, pirates get the workplace comedy that they deserve, and yup, this is pretty much What We Do In The Shadows on the high seas. Taika Waititi portrays the notorious Blackbeard, and he desperately wants to throw the towel in, but retiring as a pirate ain’t so easy. There’s mutiny afoot and plundering never stops being hard as hell, and then there’s a gentrification-siding pirate that is a disgrace to the profession. It’s so silly, and thank god for that levity.

9. The Thing About Pam (NBC series streaming on Peacock) Renee Zellweger really loves to look unrecognizable, so this true-crime series is her jam for sure. She portrays Pam Hupp, who was involved in a diabolical scheme that led to the murder of Betsy Faria, whose murder somehow ended up being pinned on her husband. Dateline NBC got involved, and naturally, that led to a podcast and, eventually, this dissection of the whole tawdry affair. 8. Pieces Of Her (Netflix series) The sight of Toni Collette as a possibly sketchy mother might bring back Hereditary vibes, but perhaps that’s part of the attraction here. Bella Heathcote portrays a 30 something who’s attempting to parcel out what happened in her childhood, and of course, there are dueling timelines here. There’s viral fame and a cult and, yeah, you are not prepared for the twists here.

7. From (Epix series) Because one can never have too many Lost imitators, this show takes an unescapable trip into a really calm-seeming town that happens to trap residents. And then the monsters surface, but this is much more of a slow-burn story than a straight-up scare-the-hell-out-of-you story. Those who are waiting for more Manifest should sign on to keep the ratings-fires burning. 6. Severance (Apple TV+ series) Ben Stiller is here to tear your little non-work-life-balanced world apart. The always-great Adam Scott stars, and both Patricia Arquette and Christopher Walken make supporting turns, so you should probably stop working right now and watch this show. Or at the very least, get your best Zoolander Blue Steel face going on.

5. Snowfall: Season 5 (FX series) The late John Singleton’s brainchild is alive and well with the Franklin family posed to enjoy everyone of their long-running dreams, but yeahhhh that ain’t happening. The heat is cranked up to eleven in South Central LA with the 1980s not turning out to be the fun and games that everyone’s expecting. Much of this has to do with the cocaine-associated death of Len Bias ruining a good time for all. 4. Fresh (Searchlight Pictures film on Hulu) Sebastian Stan’s dance moves are only one of the highlights of this satiric take on the dating world that might make you delete all of your profiles right now. It’s a slightly gory film that transforms from a romcom vibe into a full-fledged horror flick, but in the middle of all of that conflict, a darkly humorous flame persists. Daisy Edgar-Jones toes a very fine line here, and again, Sebastian is leaving Bucky Barnes on ice with his choices.