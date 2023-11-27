When Will ‘Fargo’ Season 5, Episode 3 Come Out?

Fargo Season 5 dropped its two-episode premiere last week, and with it came a heaping helping of Jon Hamm‘s nipple-ring wearing sheriff, who’s not above showing his nude butt to FBI agents after a dip in the hot tub.

In Season 5, Hamm plays a Trump-loving sheriff who has some questionable views about how he enforces the law. This puts him in the path of Juno Temple‘s Dot, who’s up to her neck in debt and a past that won’t leave her alone.

In an act of desperation, Dot turns to her mother-in-law Lorraine Lyon (Jennifer Jason Leigh) for help, sparking a series of events that will entangle Hamm’s nipple rings in more than whatever he’s got in his sex trunk. (Yup, there’s a sex trunk.)