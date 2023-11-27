Fargo Season 5 dropped its two-episode premiere last week, and with it came a heaping helping of Jon Hamm‘s nipple-ring wearing sheriff, who’s not above showing his nude butt to FBI agents after a dip in the hot tub.
In Season 5, Hamm plays a Trump-loving sheriff who has some questionable views about how he enforces the law. This puts him in the path of Juno Temple‘s Dot, who’s up to her neck in debt and a past that won’t leave her alone.
In an act of desperation, Dot turns to her mother-in-law Lorraine Lyon (Jennifer Jason Leigh) for help, sparking a series of events that will entangle Hamm’s nipple rings in more than whatever he’s got in his sex trunk. (Yup, there’s a sex trunk.)
When Will ‘Fargo’ Season 5, Episode 3 Come Out?
Fargo Season 5 Episode 3 will air Tuesday, November 28 at 10 PM ET on FX. Episode 3 will also start streaming Wednesday, November 29 at 3 AM ET on Hulu.
Here’s the official synopsis:
The latest installment of Fargo is set in Minnesota and North Dakota, 2019. After an unexpected series of events lands “Dorothy ‘Dot’ Lyon” (Juno Temple) in hot water with the authorities, this seemingly typical Midwestern housewife is suddenly plunged back into a life she thought she had left behind.
Fargo Season Episodes 1 and 2 are available to stream on Hulu.