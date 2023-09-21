The thing I miss the most about FX’s Fargo, which last aired in late 2020? It’s not the darkly-funny, Coen Brothers-inspired narratives, or the character names, although those are both good. No, the thing I miss the most is hearing respected performers like Martin Freeman, Ewan McGregor, Carrie Coon, Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons, and Jessie Buckley trying — and occasionally failing — to do a “don’t cha know” accent. Next up: Ted Lasso‘s Juno Temple, who debuts her Fargo voice (and a stun gun and baseball bat covered in nails) in the first teaser for season five. You can watch it above.

“Juno was definitely at the top of that group right away because she really embodies so much of what this character needs,” casting director Rachel Tenner told Entertainment Weekly about hiring Temple. “Like all of Fargo, she’s so amazing at comedy, but she also can navigate the dark waters that Fargo explores every season. She was someone that was a pretty easy go-to when we started talking about it.”

Fargo season five, which is set in Minnesota and North Dakota in 2019, follows Dorothy “Dot” Lyon (Temple), a “typical Midwestern housewife” who is “plunged back into a life she thought she had left behind,” the plot description reads. The cast also includes Jennifer Jason Leigh, Lamorne Morris, Joe Keery, Richa Moorjani, and Jon Hamm, who will crush the Fargo accent.

Fargo returns to FX and FX on Hulu on November 21st.