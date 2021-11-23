It’s been over a year since former president Donald Trump lost re-election, which means it’s been over a year since he admitted it. Since then, he and his close allies, including a pillow salesman, have continued to fill supporters’ heads with voter fraud nonsense. Their lies even led some to storm the Capitol building two months after the loss, in a fruitless attempt to overturn the results. And during a trial for one of those perpetrators, a federal judge didn’t mince words.

According to CNN, a plea hearing was held on Monday for Adam Johnson, known as the Jan. 6 rioter who was seen carrying Nancy Pelosi’s lectern through the building, a big smile on his face. He only succeeded in getting himself in trouble — and making Dinesh D’Souza humiliate himself yet again. Johnson pleading guilty, but to a low-level charge of entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds. And while he did, Senior District Judge Reggie Walton reminded him that he put himself in legal jeopardy for nothing.

“Al Gore had a better case to argue than Mr. Trump, but he was a man about what happened to him,” Walton told the court. “He accepted it and walked away.”

During the 2000 election, Gore initially conceded to his opponent, George W. Bush, but he withdrew his decision after seeing how close the race was in Florida. A massive recount was carried out, but on December 13, 36 days after the election, Gore conceded for a second and final time, claiming that it was better for the nation not to create mistrust in the nation’s election process. He attended Bush’s inauguration.

Meanwhile, Trump still hasn’t conceded, over a year later. He did not attend the inauguration, and he ghosted his successor, Joe Biden, as he showed up on his first day at the White House.

Walton also upbraided Johnson himself. “What concerns me, sir, is that you were gullible enough to come to Washington, DC, from Florida based on a lie,” Walton told him. “And the person who inspired you to do what you do is still making those statements, and my concern is that you are gullible enough to do it again.”

Johnson was initially charged with three federal crimes, including theft of government property (i.e., that lectern), but they will be dropped as part of his plea deal. He could still face up to six months in prison, on top of paying $500 in damages done during his Capitol jaunt. Johnson also told the court he was planning to write a book about his ordeal, agreeing that the government can take any money he makes publicizing it over the next five years.

