Ah, Thanksgiving. A chance for the family to come together to eat food, watch football (or see whatever’s on TBS when the Lions game is on — I bet it’s Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation), and give thanks to Mike Lindell for exposing the biggest criminal cover-up in American, nay, world history. After many, uh, trial runs, the MyPillow CEO has been talking up November 25 as the day that the Supreme Court will convene to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. In fact, while you’re stuffing the turkey, Lindell will be holding a multi-day “marathon” broadcast in honor of the occasion.

“I cannot wait to drop this Supreme Court case the Tuesday at 9 a.m. before Thanksgiving and the whole world is going to be watching all this unfold over Thanksgiving,” he told Steve Bannon on Friday (watch it above). “We’re going to do a marathon from Wednesday night of Thanksgiving all the way to Sunday.”

“And you’re going to be sitting around the table — this is very important to our country and the world — everyone can be sitting around the table and going, ‘Hey, what do you think of that? You think the Supreme Court is going to accept it and protect our country like they’re supposed to?'” the pillow executive opined.

Lindell thinks the marathon will be a conversation starter around the turkey day table and that it’s “going to be a uniting” experience, while Bannon opined it could lead to “fistfights.” This is the first, and hopefully only, time that I have ever agreed with Steve Bannon. Uncle Tim gets punchy after the second glass of wine.

I’ll see you, “every person in the world,” two days before Thanksgiving.

(Via Raw Story)