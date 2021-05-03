There are countless shameless conservative commentators, but few are willing to go to the lengths of Dinesh D’Souza. The pundit, propagandist, and Trump-pardoned ex-felon loves to say things so patently ludicrous it sometimes seems like his shtick is an elaborate Andy Kaufman-esque joke — a parody of Republican crapulence. Whatever the case, it’s clear he thinks his fans will believe absolutely anything, no matter how inane. Back in February, he launched a defense of the failed MAGA coup of January 6 that was dumb even for such defenses.

Now he’s back with an even dumber attempted vindication. He posted a picture of one of the more famous insurrectionists — the guy who stole the Speaker of the House lectern, but not before posing for a clean picture while smiling and waving, ensuring the feds could easily track him down. (He turned out to be a Florida Man, who was turned in by another Florida Man.) It’s the closest thing to a fun and fancy free image from the day, which resulted in five deaths.

Does this LOOK like an insurrection? A riot? A coup attempt? If it doesn’t walk like a duck or talk like a duck then it probably isn’t a duck pic.twitter.com/SbQpipbh7f — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) May 3, 2021

“Does this LOOK like an insurrection? A riot? A coup attempt?” he wrote, adding, “If it doesn’t walk like a duck or talk like a duck then it probably isn’t a duck.”

But even with the man’s big smile, the image D’Souza chose was clearly of a duck. And D’Souza’s tweet was instantly called out for its failed attempt at gaslighting.

The guy is literally looting the US Capitol during an illegal breach meant to overturn an election. If he were Black, Dinesh would be screaming for him to be guillotined on pay per view. https://t.co/GIc5uTD3oQ — Mike Rothschild (@rothschildmd) May 3, 2021

Others showed some other, more obviously damning images.

Yes Dinesh, this does look like a riot. https://t.co/tYZHI6TtYX pic.twitter.com/cFuk8uWjnG — Right Wing Cope (@RightWingCope) May 3, 2021

Quack! Quack! This guy look like is there just for "shits and giggles " Dinesh?? What are the "Flex Cuffs" for? The Tactical Vest?? All for the "Insurrection After Party!"?? We ALL saw what happened clown. pic.twitter.com/amjGtTbvzZ — Northpolemics (@northpolemics) May 3, 2021

Actually Dinesh it wasn’t just an insurrection. It was a domestic terrorist attack on our Capitol and on our Democracy. pic.twitter.com/9C7X1KzoRF — SM (@sensiblemiddle) May 3, 2021

Nothing like being selective about pictures Dinesh. These look like insurrection. pic.twitter.com/aWeBl6x6kz — Bret (@whyamidoingtwtr) May 3, 2021

Others poked holes in his logic (or lack thereof).

“Does this look like a Holocaust to you? I mean, they’re so happy!”—Baby Dinesh.

(Pictured: Staff at Auschwitz.) pic.twitter.com/bzV1R5LY1q — Dennis Perkins (@DennisPerkins5) May 3, 2021

“Does this look like a serial killer to you? He has balloons, for crying out loud!”—Dinesh D’Stupid pic.twitter.com/ViNCW5xN5F — Dennis Perkins (@DennisPerkins5) May 3, 2021

Others reminded D’Souza that people actually died.

People died, Dinesh.

You are a traitor. https://t.co/5fQRh84z7z — Mark Jacob (@MarkJacob16) May 3, 2021

And others reminded him that he himself is a former felon, pardoned by a possible future felon.

With judgment like this, it’s no wonder Dinesh D’Souza ended up a convicted felon. https://t.co/ldteGA57Jf — Renato Mariotti (@renato_mariotti) May 3, 2021

If there's one thing convicted dinesh knows, it's crime — Ned Pyle (@NerdPyle) May 3, 2021

Does this LOOK like a felon?

Why yes, Dinesh, it does. pic.twitter.com/FWI13GXI3I — Neal Matthews (@NC_Matthews) May 3, 2021

MAGA lunatic Dinesh D’Souza is a convicted criminal so his attempt at defending the insurrectionists who stormed the US Capitol is right up his alley. — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) May 3, 2021

oh btw Dinesh D'Souza is a convicted felon, no wonder he's defending other people who committed crimes for conservatism — Right Wing Cope (@RightWingCope) May 3, 2021

D’Souza is far from the first Republican to try and downplay the violence of January 6. Tucker Carlson tried to do the same thing last month. But at least Carlson put some effort into the ruse. D’Souza, as usual, isn’t even trying.