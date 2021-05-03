Getty Image
Viral

Dinesh D’Souza Tried To Gaslight Everyone About The Failed MAGA Insurrection And Only Succeeded In Getting Roasted

by: Twitter

There are countless shameless conservative commentators, but few are willing to go to the lengths of Dinesh D’Souza. The pundit, propagandist, and Trump-pardoned ex-felon loves to say things so patently ludicrous it sometimes seems like his shtick is an elaborate Andy Kaufman-esque joke — a parody of Republican crapulence. Whatever the case, it’s clear he thinks his fans will believe absolutely anything, no matter how inane. Back in February, he launched a defense of the failed MAGA coup of January 6 that was dumb even for such defenses.

Now he’s back with an even dumber attempted vindication. He posted a picture of one of the more famous insurrectionists — the guy who stole the Speaker of the House lectern, but not before posing for a clean picture while smiling and waving, ensuring the feds could easily track him down. (He turned out to be a Florida Man, who was turned in by another Florida Man.) It’s the closest thing to a fun and fancy free image from the day, which resulted in five deaths.

“Does this LOOK like an insurrection? A riot? A coup attempt?” he wrote, adding, “If it doesn’t walk like a duck or talk like a duck then it probably isn’t a duck.”

But even with the man’s big smile, the image D’Souza chose was clearly of a duck. And D’Souza’s tweet was instantly called out for its failed attempt at gaslighting.

Others showed some other, more obviously damning images.

Others poked holes in his logic (or lack thereof).

Others reminded D’Souza that people actually died.

And others reminded him that he himself is a former felon, pardoned by a possible future felon.

D’Souza is far from the first Republican to try and downplay the violence of January 6. Tucker Carlson tried to do the same thing last month. But at least Carlson put some effort into the ruse. D’Souza, as usual, isn’t even trying.

