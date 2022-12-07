Last week, Alex Jones welcomed Kanye West and Nick Fuentes onto Infowars where things immediately went off the rails thanks to Kanye showing up in a black mask and proceeding to rant about how much he loves Hitler and the Nazis. The interview was so disastrous that the House GOP finally deleted its now infamous “Kanye. Elon. Trump.” tweet, and even worse, people were actually praising Jones for being the sane one. Of course, all Jones had to do was not praise Hitler, but apparently that was a tough bar to clear that day.

Of course, Jones isn’t completely in the clear. He still brought West and Fuentes onto the show knowing full well what kind of antisemitic and racist rhetoric they were already spewing, which was apparently fine with the Infowars host until the Hitler stuff started going down. While stopping by Steven Crowder’s YouTube show, Jones did his best to distance himself from West and Fuentes’ “homoerotic” obsession with the Third Reich.

Alex Jones: "It's like some homoerotic, you know, thing over Hitler. That is, kinda, what's going on. There's this Hitler fetish. And no, I'm not into dudes in fancy, you know, peacock military uniforms" pic.twitter.com/zZ5qya62gf — Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) December 6, 2022

Via The Daily Beast:

“There is this Hitler fetish. And no, I’m not into dudes in fancy peacock military uniforms that, by the way, got 22 million Germans killed,” Jones said, apparently taking issue with Fuentes and West’s admiration for Hitler. “Hitler was horrible, screw Hitler, burn in hell Hitler,” he continued.

According to The Daily Beast, Fuentes has already reacted on Telegram where he blasted Jones and Marjorie Taylor Greene, who also recently disavowed him despite appearing at his white nationalist conference.

“MTG and Alex Jones both threw me under the bus to appease Jewish groups,” Fuentes wrote. “I don’t take it personally but people need to be aware that they are the definition of controlled opposition.”

Considering Jones and Greene haven’t met a conspiracy theory they won’t immediately latch onto, one could argue that it says a whole lot about West and Fuentes when even the most batsh*t among us are saying, “Whoa, easy on the Hitler talk there, buddy.”

