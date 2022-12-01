Alex Jones Kanye Lizard Mask
Alex Jones Reacted To His Already Batsh*t Interview With Kanye West By Putting On A Lizard Mask

For a brief moment, Alex Jones actually looked like the reasonable person in the room. While hosting an unfiltered and unhinged Kanye West on his Infowars show, Jones actually refused to get in bed with Kanye’s wild proclamations that he loves Nazis and “sees good things about Hitler.” It was a startling display of West’s aggressive descent into full-blown anti-Semitism. It also didn’t help that he did the whole thing while wearing a mask and doing impressions of Israeli president Benjamin Netanyahu. It was that bad.

As for Jones, he looked the voice of reason by comparison. Naturally, the conspiracy theorist made remarks about the “Jewish mafia” and joined in West’s odd rants about pornography. But unlike Kanye, Jones flat-out said he doesn’t do Nazi stuff and tried to hold some sort of line, as problematic as it may be.

However, after the break, Jones appeared onscreen wearing a lizard mask and joked that he’s one Kanye’s “enemies.” If the interview wasn’t completely off the rails already, it was now. The episode was already blowing up Twitter with West declaring his love for Hitler and accusing anyone who watches porn of being a pedophile, but no one was prepared for Jones adding to the chaos by breaking out his lizard people mask.

You can see some of the reactions below:

In the meantime, celebrities are already starting to speak out against West’s anti-Semitism, which he has aired on Twitter and Instagram.

“It’s not what Kanye West says that scares me,” Josh Gad tweeted. “It’s that he has 30 million followers who listen to his insanity on top of a cheerleader in the form of the current owner of this platform. No one who says “I love Hitler” should be allowed any oxygen on any social platform (period).”

