For a brief moment, Alex Jones actually looked like the reasonable person in the room. While hosting an unfiltered and unhinged Kanye West on his Infowars show, Jones actually refused to get in bed with Kanye’s wild proclamations that he loves Nazis and “sees good things about Hitler.” It was a startling display of West’s aggressive descent into full-blown anti-Semitism. It also didn’t help that he did the whole thing while wearing a mask and doing impressions of Israeli president Benjamin Netanyahu. It was that bad.

As for Jones, he looked the voice of reason by comparison. Naturally, the conspiracy theorist made remarks about the “Jewish mafia” and joined in West’s odd rants about pornography. But unlike Kanye, Jones flat-out said he doesn’t do Nazi stuff and tried to hold some sort of line, as problematic as it may be.

However, after the break, Jones appeared onscreen wearing a lizard mask and joked that he’s one Kanye’s “enemies.” If the interview wasn’t completely off the rails already, it was now. The episode was already blowing up Twitter with West declaring his love for Hitler and accusing anyone who watches porn of being a pedophile, but no one was prepared for Jones adding to the chaos by breaking out his lizard people mask.

You can see some of the reactions below:

this is what the show looked like when they got back from the break (alex took his mask off after a minute, ye has been wearing his the whole show) pic.twitter.com/uVzEXsMM6Q — dan solomon (@dansolomon) December 1, 2022

folks this is a real screenshot, i am not creative enough to make this kind of thing up — Oliver Willis (@owillis) December 1, 2022

Are they performing in a GWAR tribute band? pic.twitter.com/Yn3kXIL5Me — Dreamweasel (@Dreamweasel) December 1, 2022

We’re back from break. Alex Jones is in a reptile mask. He makes a reference to David Icke, and jokes with Ye that he’s dressed like one of Ye’s enemies. pic.twitter.com/aH0ItK5HlJ — amanda moore’s war room (@noturtlesoup17) December 1, 2022

In the meantime, celebrities are already starting to speak out against West’s anti-Semitism, which he has aired on Twitter and Instagram.

It’s not what Kanye West says that scares me. It’s that he has 30 million followers who listen to his insanity on top of a cheerleader in the form of the current owner of this platform. No one who says “I love Hitler” should be allowed any oxygen on any social platform (period). — Josh Gad (@joshgad) December 1, 2022

“It’s not what Kanye West says that scares me,” Josh Gad tweeted. “It’s that he has 30 million followers who listen to his insanity on top of a cheerleader in the form of the current owner of this platform. No one who says “I love Hitler” should be allowed any oxygen on any social platform (period).”

(Via Josh Gad on Twitter)