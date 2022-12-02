Anti-Semitic pals Kanye West and Nick Fuentes leaned into the uproar they caused by having dinner at Mar-a-Lago with 2024 presidential hopeful Donald Trump by spending several hours with pathological sh*t disturber Alex Jones. While Ye said many an outrageous thing, what really captured the public’s attention was the praise he heaped on Adolf Hitler, which even seemed to make Jones feel uncomfortable. Jimmy Kimmel took a few minutes to discuss the interview on Thursday night’s show (how could he NOT?), but even he was almost at a loss for words. Almost.

Kimmel played clips of the wild rantings of a “gimp”-masked Ye, who declared “I see good things about Hitler… This guy, that invented highways and invented the very microphone that I use as a musician. You can’t say out loud that this person ever did anything good, and I’m done with that… Every human being has something of value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler.”

“ESPECIALLY HITLER?!” was about all Kimmel could manage in immediate response to West’s assessment of the crazed Nazi leader. But quickly found the words to his express his utter outrage:

I think he’s wearing the wrong color hood… I don’t know who has it, but will somebody fire up that space laser already? And by the way, Hitler did not invent highways or the microphone. In fact, Kanye seems to be the first person to even claim Hitler invented the microphone. I think he might be referencing the old myth that said that Nazis invented the microwave oven? Which: A microwave is not a microphone. It’s like saying Alexander Graham Bell intended the telescope — they’re different things.

“I haven’t seen anything like this,” Kimmel continued.“We have a Black white supremacist running around… Let’s just imagine this was Ariana Grande saying this stuff: We’d load her into a cannon and fire her into the ocean.” But the real kicker came when ALEX JONES actually interjected and tried to push back on some of what West — who claimed “I love Jewish people, but I also love Nazis” — was saying.

“You know an interview has gone off the rails when you’re watching it thinking, ‘Gee, I hope Alex Jones can talk some sense into this guy,’” Kimmel said.

You can watch the full clip above, beginning around the 2:40 mark.