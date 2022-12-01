Fox News may have (reportedly) edited Kanye West’s recent Tucker Carlson interview to remove an anti-Semitic rant about “fake children” that he claimed were in his home and planted there. However, no such editing is to be expected from Infowars, where host Alex Jones presides over ceremonies with as much right-wing provocativeness as possible during Kanye’s Dec. 1 visit. White supremacist podcaster Nick Fuentes was also in attendance, in case you were wondering, and let’s just say that Kanye is diving further into a very dark place.

Ye has had quite a week already after revealing that he owes $50 million in taxes, and his divorce settlement includes a child-support determination that left people thinking that he manifested with those “Gold Digger” lyrics. And now, there’s this: Kanye in a full mask with a bible and dropping more anti-Semitism, as Consequence’s Alex Young pointed out on Twitter.

Kanye West is currently on Infowars wearing a full mask and with a bible. Totally normal sane stuff. pic.twitter.com/TZlZkxSPEg — Aléx Young (@AlexYoung) December 1, 2022

The visit quickly took a turn when Kanye expressed admiration for Hitler, who he apparently believes invented the Autobahn. And this quote actually happened: “Every human being has value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler.”

ye formerly Kanye West @kanyewest just got loose with Alex Jones and Nick Fuentes live on Infowars right now.https://t.co/6HW2Fgmp6H pic.twitter.com/X3xfGlYx0g — Jim Fannon Show 🇨🇦 🇩🇴 (@JimFannonLives) December 1, 2022

Here’s the full quote, and Alex Jones seemed uncharacteristically quiet (and possibly uncomfortable, if that’s possible) while this Nazi love happens:

“I see good things about Hitler also. I love everyone, and Jewish people are not gonna tell me, ‘You can love us and what we’re doing to you with the contracts and what we’re pushing with the pornography…’ But this guy who invented highways, invented the very microphone that I use as a musician, you can’t say out loud anything good that this person ever did.”

From there, Ye went on a tear about his belief that “anyone who looks at pornography is a form of a pedophile also.”

BREAKING: Ye (Kanye West) joins Alex Jones & starts talking about pornography & pedophilia right away. pic.twitter.com/3T0btjiHaE — An0maly (@LegendaryEnergy) December 1, 2022

According to a thread from The Daily Beast’s Zachary Petrizzo, Kanye also declared that Alex and Nick would be tweeting from his account, so there’s also that mess to look forward to ducking. But it says a lot that Alex Jones may have felt “off” about what came out of Kanye’s mouth on Infowars, as you can see below.

HOW DO YOU MAKE ALEX JONES PAUSE?!?! THIS MAN THINKS THERE ARE LIZARD PEOPLE!!!! pic.twitter.com/AfARBvq35T — New Type Ace Pilot (@Dinobat2020) December 1, 2022