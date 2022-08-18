As Donald Trump‘s chances of running for president seem to be rapidly spiraling downward following the FBI raid of Mar-a-Lago, InfoWars host Alex Jones has reportedly jumped ship. In a new rant on his podcast, Jones threw his weight behind Ron DeSantis after years of “pig-headedly” supporting Trump. Like any bad breakup, Jones is already saying he never really liked Trump anyway and throwing him under the bus, but not for any serious reasons like the January 6 riot (which Jones was a part of) or allegedly violating the Espionage Act (which Jones is not a part of — yet).

Nope, Jones’ main beef is Operation Warp Speed, which is possibly the only positive thing to come out of Trump’s administration provided you’re not a crazed anti-vaxxer like Jones and Joe Rogan, who also recently backed DeSantis because of his “pretend the pandemic isn’t happening” strategy in Florida.

Alex Jones on Desantis: “We have someone who is better than Trump. Way better than Trump.” pic.twitter.com/npwQY6NwOu — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) August 18, 2022

Via Mediaite:

“I thought that we had to keep [Trump] in office because of the nightmare scenario if Hillary or Biden got in,” Jones continued. “With that said, I am supporting DeSantis. DeSantis has just gone from being awesome to being unbelievably good. And I don’t just watch a man’s actions, as Christ said. Judge a tree by its fruits. I can also look in his eyes on HD video and I see the real sincerity.”

According to Jones, the Florida governor is “what Trump should be like.” The Infowars host also praised DeSantis for appointing a vaccine-skeptical surgeon general.

“I’ve been hammering this point, and he’s doing it now,” Jones ranted. “And we have someone that is better than Trump. Way better than Trump.”

(Via Mediaite)