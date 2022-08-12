Donald Trump
The Internet Is Cracking Up After Breitbart Inadvertently Revealed That Trump Is Under Investigation For Violating The Espionage Act

Donald Trump‘s week just went from bad to worse. Following the FBI raid of Mar-a-Lago, details about what prompted the Department of Justice have slowly trickled out before culminating in a press conference where a poker-faced Attorney General Merrick Garland defended FBI agents and made the bombshell announcement that he would be unsealing the warrant after Trump made its presence known. Essentially, Garland was calling Trump’s bluff after he stirred up MAGA-world to demand that DOJ reveal why his Florida residence was searched.

After agreeing to the release of the warrant during a late night statement, someone provided the Wall Street Journal and Breitbart with a copy of the warrant before the Department of Justice made it available for the public. However, in a rush to publish the unredacted documents, it appears that Breitbart inadvertently revealed that Trump is under investigation for violating the Espionage Act, which is very bad, if that’s not clear.

“The hilarious thing is that since Brietbart doesn’t even know what a Supervisory Special Agent is, they probably don’t realize they’ve confirmed that Trump is under investigation for violating the Espionage Act,” legal journalist Marcy Wheeler tweeted as others quickly noticed Breitbart’s blunder.

As the reality set in that a former president is under investigation for violating the Espionage Act, the term immediately started to trend on Twitter as folks couldn’t believe what was happening. Trump has been a non-stop scandal machine since before he even stepped foot in the White House, but this is truly an unprecedented situation, particularly following reports that some of the top secret information recovered involves nuclear weapons. It really doesn’t get worse than this, and we’re talking about a guy who caused a freaking insurrection during his last month in office.

