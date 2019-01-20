Getty Image

Aaron Sorkin has always been an inconsistent genius. For every Sports Night or The West Wing, there’s a Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip. He’ll write Moneyball or The Social Network, but also The Network. So it’s not surprising that he occasionally says the wrong thing. For instance, the Oscar-winning writer just went after the new crop of elected Democrats, with predictably grisly results.

Sorkin was speaking on CNN with Fareed Zakaria when he weighed in on the likes of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Rashida Tlaib. This particular stretch was caught by the progressive activist Jordan Uhl, who posted it to Twitter.

Aaron Sorkin: The new crop of Dems need to "stop acting like young people" pic.twitter.com/qGZqWDpXi8 — jordan (@JordanUhl) January 20, 2019

“They now need to stop acting like young people. It’s time to do that,” Sorkin said, adding that the Democrats have, he believes, “a great opportunity to be the non-stupid party.”

The Oscar-winner wasn’t done. He questioned the sincerity of some social battles Democrats have fought. “It’s not just about transgender bathrooms. That’s a Republican talking point they’re trying to distract you with.”