CNN

Piers Morgan never steps down from a fight he never needed to have in the first place; it’s what makes him a strong candidate for least liked person on the planet. The internet troll’s last significant social media dust-up was with Chris Evans, when the British TV figure (he’s occasionally some kind of journalist?) took umbrage with how Daniel Craig carried his newborn. He usually loses, or gets called out for always using the same dumb insult, or — in the Evans/Craig case, gets smacked in the face with a pie.

Morgan’s latest tiff is a real Mad Libs story: It’s with the creator of Final Destination over comments he made about toxic masculinity prompted by an ad for razors. There the failed successor to Larry King was, minding his own business, spending his Tuesday innocently tweeting about a new ad for Gillette, which asked that men simply not be awful. Well, Morgan doesn’t want to live in a world where crappy men like him aren’t welcome.

I've used @Gillette razors my entire adult life but this absurd virtue-signalling PC guff may drive me away to a company less eager to fuel the current pathetic global assault on masculinity.

Let boys be damn boys.

Let men be damn men. https://t.co/Hm66OD5lA4 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 14, 2019

“I’ve used razors my entire adult life but this absurd virtue-signalling PC guff may drive me away to a company less eager to fuel the current pathetic global assault on masculinity,” the Entourage movie cameo-player tweeted. “Let boys be damn boys. Let men be damn men.”