Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is used to being heckled by doofuses. Tucker Carlson called her an “obnoxious ski bunny,” Lauren Boebert thinks she’s a “celebrity hypocrite,” and Marjorie Taylor Greene said she’s “not an American” because “she really doesn’t embrace our American ways.” Everyone knows real Americans tweet pure fiction about mass shootings (on second thought, maybe that is the most American thing, unfortunately). AOC came across another buffoon looking for attention on Wednesday, and nearly decked him after he called her a “big booty Latina.”

“I posted about a deeply disgusting incident that happened today on the Capitol steps, but took it down bc it’s clearly someone seeking extremist fame,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted. “It’s just a bummer to work in an institution that openly allowed this, but talking about it only invites more. Just really sad.”

In the video, far-right troll and “notorious conspiracy theorist” Alex Stein can be heard saying, “AOC, my favorite big booty Latina. I love you AOC, you’re my favorite. She wants to kill babies, but she’s still beautiful. You look very beautiful in that dress. You look very sexy. Look at that booty on AOC.”

Ocasio-Cortez briefly confronted Stein and made a peace sign to the camera before walking up the Capitol steps. Stein continued speaking to the camera as she walked away and added: “Hot, hot, hot like a tamale!” Stein shared Ocasio-Cortez’ tweet on his own Twitter account and added: “If you really love me you would of at least tagged me” and also joked about the fact she appears to have blocked him on the social media platform.

In a follow-up tweet, AOC wrote, “I was actually walking over to deck him because if no one will protect us then I’ll do it myself but I needed to catch a vote more than a case today.” She also called out the security officer who let Stein — who will face no repercussions, because Ocasio-Cortez wasn’t eating a steak dinner at the time — continue spewing “disgusting garbage.” You can read her tweets below.

Here is a video he posted of the incident. I was actually walking over to deck him because if no one will protect us then I’ll do it myself but I needed to catch a vote more than a case today pic.twitter.com/RdwCNBDIBb — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 14, 2022

(Via Newsweek)