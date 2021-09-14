Getty Image
Lauren Boebert And Tomi Lahren Naturally Have Thoughts About AOC’s ‘Tax The Rich’ Dress

The 2021 Met Gala certainly wasn’t a stuffy event, and much of that was due to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez distracting (as well as both thrilling and outraging) people with her “Tax The Rich” dress. The gown, designed by Aurora James (founder of Brother Vellies, a Black-owned business out of Brooklyn), carried an explicit message, of course, but AOC clarified to reporters that “I think it’s time we bring all classes into the conversation” of a “fair tax code.” And that message was visible in walk-away mode.

Naturally, some people didn’t dig this dress, which appears to have been intended to cause a messy reaction. AOC wrote on Instagram that she was “proud” to wear this dress by James, “as a sustainably focused, Black woman immigrant designer who went from starting her dream @brothervellies at a flea market in Brooklyn to winning the @cfda against all odds.” And yep, this was a “borrowed” garment.

However, two outspoken right-wing voices didn’t approve of the message or its presentation. Rootin’ tootin Lauren Boebert tweeted her disdain for “hypocrites” with shade about mask-wearing, too: “Good Morning to everyone except those who spent last night at a $35,000 per person event with unmasked celebrity hypocrites wearing a tacky dress to fight ‘wealth inequality.'”

Whereas Fox News commentator Tomi Lahren tagged AOC, calling her “tone deaf.” Tomi added, “This party is full of clowns. It’s embarrassing.”

Naturally, Boebert and Lauren both did not fare well in the reply department.

As other people Twitter suggested, however, AOC was probably calling out hypocrisy rather than being hypocritical herself, so “the hypocrisy is the point.”

