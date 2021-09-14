The 2021 Met Gala certainly wasn’t a stuffy event, and much of that was due to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez distracting (as well as both thrilling and outraging) people with her “Tax The Rich” dress. The gown, designed by Aurora James (founder of Brother Vellies, a Black-owned business out of Brooklyn), carried an explicit message, of course, but AOC clarified to reporters that “I think it’s time we bring all classes into the conversation” of a “fair tax code.” And that message was visible in walk-away mode.

Naturally, some people didn’t dig this dress, which appears to have been intended to cause a messy reaction. AOC wrote on Instagram that she was “proud” to wear this dress by James, “as a sustainably focused, Black woman immigrant designer who went from starting her dream @brothervellies at a flea market in Brooklyn to winning the @cfda against all odds.” And yep, this was a “borrowed” garment.

However, two outspoken right-wing voices didn’t approve of the message or its presentation. Rootin’ tootin Lauren Boebert tweeted her disdain for “hypocrites” with shade about mask-wearing, too: “Good Morning to everyone except those who spent last night at a $35,000 per person event with unmasked celebrity hypocrites wearing a tacky dress to fight ‘wealth inequality.'”

Good Morning to everyone except those who spent last night at a $35,000 per person event with unmasked celebrity hypocrites wearing a tacky dress to fight “wealth inequality”. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) September 14, 2021

Whereas Fox News commentator Tomi Lahren tagged AOC, calling her “tone deaf.” Tomi added, “This party is full of clowns. It’s embarrassing.”

Few things are more tone-deaf than @AOC attending the #MetGala in a “tax the rich” dress. This party is full of clowns. It’s embarrassing. — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) September 14, 2021

Naturally, Boebert and Lauren both did not fare well in the reply department.

The Met Gala is a fundraising benefit for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. They were all vaxxed. Have a bad day, Boebert. — Outspoken (@Out5p0ken) September 14, 2021

And if you are so concerned about masks why aren't you complaining about the football games and all your Q friends. — Steve (@Steveshabit) September 14, 2021

Unmasked——and——Vaccinated……..omg — Jersey Craig 100% that bitch (@Jersey_Craig) September 14, 2021

What rational people fail to realize is that there are tens of millions of red ball cap wearing, conspiracy-obsessed Americans who are searching for Bigfoot. And if they are that determined to find him, they will. — Fernwood Freddie (@FernwoodFreddie) September 14, 2021

AOC looked HOT 🔥…and she has a big brain 🧠 on that Bronx Girl — You will be shown the truth…. (@realwild1nyc) September 14, 2021

That was her protest. Not surprised you didn’t see it. She’s telling the rich in their event that she’s gonna raise their taxes. Bad ass if you tell me. All you do is tweet. Just words no actions. — Katia 🧸🌻 (@katiadarlingx) September 14, 2021

I give her credit for advocating a tax policy that will personally apply a major increase to her personal taxes for the sake of the public good… This is more than greedy selfish Republicans who advocate against a tax rate that is best for the majority of Americans — Stevie G (@Word_Massager) September 14, 2021