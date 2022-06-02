Shortly after a jury found Amber Heard guilty of defamation against her allegedly abusive ex-husband Johnny Depp, both parties released statements about the verdict. “The disappointment I feel today is beyond words. I’m heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence, and sway of my ex-husband,” Heard wrote. Depp, meanwhile, hopes “that my quest to have the truth be told will have helped others, men or women, who have found themselves in my situation, and that those supporting them never give up. I also hope that the position will now return to innocent until proven guilty, both within the courts and in the media.”

The statements appeared on Heard and Depp’s Instagram pages, respectively, and BuzzFeed has been compiling a list of who other celebrities are “siding” with (it’s worth noting that a like does not necessarily equal an endorsement). Jennifer Aniston, Taika Waititi, and Ryan Adams, who was accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women (including Phoebe Bridgers), all liked Depp’s post, while Heard received support from Selma Blair and her Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom co-star Jason Momoa… who was also among the 16.7 million-plus people who clicked the heart for Depp, too.

Here’s a partial list for both (a longer list can be found here):

Depp:

Ryan Adams Jennifer Aniston Ashley Benson Hailey Bieber Gemma Chan Zoey Deutch Bella Hadid Paris Hilton Vanessa Hudgens Riley Keough Juliette Lewis Jason Momoa Jason Priestley Norman Reedus Emma Roberts Zoe Saldaña Molly Shannon LaKeith Stanfield Taika Waititi

Heard:

Selma Blair Jason Momoa Sarah Steele

The Daily Beast also notes that “some stars opted not to ‘like’ Depp’s post but did lend a little red heart to a separate post from Greg Williams Photography, a portrait photo of Depp,” including Florence Pugh and both Fannings, Dakota and Elle.

The post’s caption: #youcantkeepagoodmandown.

