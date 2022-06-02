Following a stunning win in his defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard after a five-week long trial, Johnny Depp has issued a statement celebrating the verdict, and he’s vowing a new chapter in his career. While Depp wasn’t awarded the full $50 million he was seeking from Heard, he was handed a victory that could potentially reopen doors that were shut during his tumultuous divorce. His legion of die-hard fans were also rewarded for their persistent defense of the embattled actor.

“The jury gave me my life back. I am truly humbled,” Depp wrote in his statement before pontificating on the notion of innocent until proven guilty and the court of public opinion. Via Variety:

I hope that my quest to have the truth be told will have helped others, men or women, who have found themselves in my situation, and that those supporting them never give up. I also hope that the position will now return to innocent until proven guilty, both within the courts and in the media.

Naturally, Depp’s statement is in stark contrast to Heard’s reaction to the verdict. In a social media post, the actress wrote that she’s “heartbroken” and the verdict “sets back the clock to a time when a woman who spoke up and spoke out could be publicly shamed and humiliated. It sets back the idea that violence against women is to be taken seriously.”

As for Depp reviving his career now that his name has been theoretically “cleared,” that might not be so cut and dry. According to testimony during the trial, Depp’s career was already in trouble even before the messiness of his divorce entered the picture. The actor reportedly held up productions due to his alleged drinking and drug use, which also reportedly soured his relationship with Disney. Despite the defamation verdict going his way, the family friendly House of Mouse might not be so keen to work with Depp again. As for other studios taking a gamble on the actor, that remains to be seen.

