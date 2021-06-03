The BTS Meal at McDonald’s, named after the record-breaking Korean group, consists of a 10 Chicken McNuggets, medium fries, a Coke, and two dipping sauces, sweet chili and cajun. Like the group itself, it’s wildly popular, so much so that a single McNugget from the BTS Meal that resembles one of the crewmates from murder mystery party game Among Us is selling for nearly $100,000 on eBay. It’s the perfect intersection of music, gaming, food, and spending a comical amount of money on a novelty item.

But the McNugget didn’t always cost $99,897.00. It was originally listed for $0.99 before going viral due to its “unmistakable correlation with the actual character, even including an odd bump on the back that would represent the backpack,” eBay seller polizna told CNET. The BTS connection doesn’t hurt either. If you want to become the 184th bidder (!) on the nugget, you better do so quickly: the auction ends in 11 hours, as of publishing.

“I had figured it would get somewhere around $50 but nothing like this,” polizna said. “There are some people out there who *would* pay some absurd price for a McDonald’s chicken nugget, but I don’t think the final bidder will actually go through with the purchase as there are lots of people who bid on things like this for the ‘memes.'”

The Among Us Twitter account agrees:

yea idk what's going on — Among Us (@AmongUsGame) June 3, 2021

I can think of better ways of spending $100,000 — like on this Jungkook cutout.

(Via CNET)