BTS’ New Song ‘Butter’ Has Already Broken Five Guinness World Records

BTS is undeniably one of the biggest musical groups right now. Not only did they recently secure a worldwide McDonald’s partnership, but they also tend to break massive streaming records every time they drop a new song. Their recently released English language track “Butter” is no different. The song was streamed so many times upon it’s debut that it has set five new world records.

Guinness World Records confirmed BTS’ new feats. According to the company, “Butter” broke the record for the most viewers on a YouTube music video premiere with 3.9 million concurrent viewers, a title which they previously held for their track “Dynamite.” Later, “Butter” set a new record for the most YouTube video views in 24 hours with 108,200,000 views, also giving them the record for most viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours by a K-pop group.

YouTube isn’t the only place where “Butter” dominated. The track was streamed 11,042,335 times globally in just one day, giving them the record for the most-streamed track on Spotify in the first 24 hours. Their Spotify success officially makes them the most-streamed musical group on the platform with 16.3 billion plays as of April 27, beating out Coldplay who previously held the record with 16.1 billion streams.

This isn’t the first time Guinness confirmed a BTS world record. In fact, the group is getting their own dedicated page in the next Guinness World Records book. Their inclusion was thanks to their previous YouTube premiere record for “Dynamite.” But seeing as they’ve just bested their own world record, they may land a spot in next year’s book as well.