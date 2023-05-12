Anderson Cooper
Anderson Cooper Is Getting Dragged Mercilessly For Defending CNN Giving Trump A Platform To Peddle His Bulls**t

Anderson Cooper is getting raked over the coals after mounting a defense of CNN for hosting a town hall with Donald Trump that has been widely criticized across the board. Even Fox News couldn’t believe what they saw as Trump not only spread lies but smeared E. Jean Carroll less than 24 hours after a jury found him liable for sexually abusing and defaming the author.

In Cooper’s defense, he started out by fully agreeing with the condemnation of Trump’s rhetoric.

“Many of you have expressed deep anger and disappointment,” Cooper said. “Many of you are upset that someone who attempted to destroy our democracy was invited to sit on a stage in front of a crowd of Republican voters to answer questions and predictably continued to spew lie, after lie, after lie. I get it. It was disturbing.”

However, things went south when Cooper chose to criticize detractors of the town hall event by accusing them of living in an information “silo.”

Via USA Today:

“The man you were so disturbed to see last night, that man is the frontrunner for the Republican nomination for president,” Cooper said. “You have every right to be outraged today, angry and never watch this network again, but do you think staying in your silo and only listening to people you agree with is going to make that person go away?”

Cooper’s lecture did not go over well on social media where people were quick to point out on how fast the CNN anchor kicked his longtime friend Kathy Griffin to the curb after her infamous Trump photo sparked a controversy.

As for other Twitter users, they didn’t appreciate Cooper’s condescension and blasted the anchor for pretending like everyone doesn’t know what Donald Trump’s views are by now. The guy’s been running for president since 2015, and that’s not counting his threats to run so he could get a better Celebrity Apprentice contract.

