Comedian Kathy Griffin stopped by The View on Thursday morning and had a whole lot to say about her former employer, CNN. In 2017, Griffin was fired by the cable news network after she posed with a fake, bloody, and decapitated head of Donald Trump. Just 24 hours after the photo was debuted, Griffin was removed from the New Year’s Eve special that she annually hosted with Anderson Cooper, and she continued to experience fallout from the incident for months, if not years. (Although, she did get revenge at a Writer’s Guild Event.)

However, while talking to the ladies at The View, Griffin couldn’t help but notice that Jeffrey Toobin was allowed to return to the network despite being caught masturbating during a Zoom call with his colleagues at The New Yorker. According to Griffin, Toobin being allowed to say represented an ongoing problem with misogyny. Via The Daily Beast:

Griffin went on to say that when she got “canned” from co-hosting CNN’s New Year’s Eve special, it hurt her “personally” because she loved that gig. “But then for me to watch Jeffrey Toobin talking about women’s choice after he masturbated on a Zoom call, which I know sounds funny, but maybe wasn’t so funny for the other ladies … that had to see that.”

Co-host Joy Behar attempted to push back a little by saying that Toobin admitted what he did was accidental, but Griffin wasn’t buying it. “Well, OK, good for him,” Griffin said. “I just think it’s easy when a guy does something, we joke about it, and I do believe there’s a double standard.”

