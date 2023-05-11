Less than 24 hours after Donald Trump was found liable for sexually abusing and defaming E. Jean Carroll, the former president participated in a CNN town hall where he proceeded to repeat the exact same attacks that lost him the civil trial. During the CNN event, Trump once again claimed to have never even met Carroll (before admitting that, okay, he posed for a photo with her) and proceed to call her a “whack job” that only won because of a “rigged deal.”

“Physically, she’s not my type, and now that I’ve gotten indirectly to hear things about her, she wouldn’t be my type in any way, shape, or form,” Trump joked to the crowd, which actually laughed at his jokes about Carroll thanks to CNN inexplicably stacking the audience with MAGA voters.

Trump’s smears were so bad that The View‘s Joy Behar wondered the next morning if Carroll could sue Trump for defamation again. Co-host Sunny Hostin, who’s also an attorney, said she could sue again, and according to a new report, Carroll just might.

Via The New York Times:

E. Jean Carroll is weighing whether to file a new defamation lawsuit against former President Donald J. Trump in the wake of his diatribe against her during a CNN town hall Wednesday night, when he said her claim of a decades-old sexual assault was “fake” and a “made-up story,” her lawyer said on Thursday. Mr. Trump’s comments on CNN came one day after a federal jury in Manhattan awarded Ms. Carroll $5 million in damages after finding Mr. Trump liable for sexually abusing her in the mid-1990s and liable for defaming her last year when he described her claim of assault as a “complete con job,” a “Hoax and a lie” in a social media post.

In a comment to the Times, Carroll said she was asleep during Trump’s town hall, but her attorney sent her a transcript, which does not bode well for Trump.

“I am upset on the behalf of young men in America,” Carroll said. “They cannot listen to this balderdash and this old-timey view of women, which is a cave-man view.”

(Via The New York Times)