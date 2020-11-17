Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez often talks about the value of keeping a social media presence, and she lives by the practice by connecting with people on a daily basis. Not only can you find her pushing back at sexist barbs about her “controversial” Vanity Fair shoot, but she addresses important policy matters on the platform as well. So yes, she’s very present and caught wind of today’s newly announced Twitter feature: Fleets.

That thing you didn’t Tweet but wanted to but didn’t but got so close but then were like nah. We have a place for that now—Fleets! Rolling out to everyone starting today. pic.twitter.com/auQAHXZMfH — Twitter (@Twitter) November 17, 2020

Essentially, this is a feature where tweets, videos, photos filed as a Fleet disappear after 24 hours. It’s much like the “stories” feature that one can witness on Instagram or Facebook, so it’s not as though there’s an unsatisfied market for posts that act like disappearing ink. And there’s the matter of “Fleet” being an enema brand, so… it’s like cleaning house in the grossest way. Whatever vibe Twitter meant to exude, it seems to elicit a “why?” AOC is also here to voice the people’s thoughts on the subject.

“Does the fleets thing stress anyone else out?” AOC tweeted. “Like I use Twitter to get away from IG stories, not have it follow me around on every platform reminding me that I don’t have makeup on.” She added a “bargaining” request about the feature’s design.

Does the fleets thing stress anyone else out? Like I use Twitter to get away from IG stories, not have it follow me around on every platform reminding me that I don’t have makeup on — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 17, 2020

Can we put the bar of circles at the bottom at least? (I’m at the bargaining phase of this clearly) — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 17, 2020

Mainly, people are confused about why this feature is rolling out with a big announcement when disappearing stories are so readily prevalent elsewhere.

If only the support department had as many people as the stuff nobody asked for department — Francis Dunne (@limerickblog) November 17, 2020

wow this looks cool I don't think any social media have had this pic.twitter.com/gDWLeZFb2E — iᗷᗪᗯᖇ (@iBDWR) November 17, 2020

And yes, there’s the enema comparison to consider.

Naturally, people would also like a “edit” button. That probably won’t happen, so people can’t edit things that people have retweeted (that would present its own issues), but users can dream (and then tweet about it forever).

Everyone reading this who just wants @Twitter to add an edit button: pic.twitter.com/eT7ETmYGkD — Charles Skaggs (@CharlesSkaggs) November 17, 2020