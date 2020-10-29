Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) caused quite a stir this week with her Vanity Fair cover shoot and interview, mostly for her no-nonsense way of reacting to Trump paying barely any taxes for years. “These are the same people saying that we can’t have tuition-free public colleges because there’s no money,” AOC declared. “When these motherf*ckers are only paying $750 a year in taxes.”
AOC held firm to her choice of words on Twitter: “I try not to curse in public, but…”
I try not to curse in public, but… 🤷🏽♀️ https://t.co/4aqmxSff60
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 28, 2020
A day later, and the right-wing has finally stopped clutching whatever it is they’re clutching over the profanity factor, and they’re zeroing in on the designer outfit that the 31-year-old congresswoman wore on the cover.
Presenting our December cover star: Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez! Two elections in, the congresswoman is still fighting the fight—and she’s as sure as she’s ever been.
Read the @AOC cover story now. Photograph by Tyler Mitchell. https://t.co/xAbI0YAekC pic.twitter.com/lEeKmw5mGh
— VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) October 28, 2020
There’s a whole lot of significance to AOC wearing white (it’s been used to draw attention resistance movements and symbolizes hope) for this high-profile moment. Clearly, AOC did not purchase the outfit on her congressional salary. That’s not even how magazine shoots work — publications and designers work together to supply the outfits that they wish to showcase.
Nonetheless, the New York Post chose to tally up the various outfits worn during the shoot (including Aliette, Carolina Herrera, and Christopher John Rogers suits, along with Christian Louboutin shoes and Bvlgari jewelry) and concluded that AOC wore a wardrobe that would cost over $14,000. Fox News drew further attention by calling out AOC for wearing fancy clothes while she called out Trump’s non-tax payments.
Then Fox News host Laura Ingraham tweeted her cable news outlet’s story with the following caption: “AOC appears in Vanity Fair in outfits worth $14,000 to curse out Trump.”
AOC appears in Vanity Fair in outfits worth $14,000 to curse out Trump | Fox News https://t.co/6UlLQs9uCp
— Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) October 29, 2020
AOC supporters were quick to point out reality: the clothes were supplied for the purpose of the shoot, and the Trump family certainly wears their share of expensive duds, and it’s never been an issue.
Oh, please! One day of make up for Ivanka & her step mother costs $14,000, & they're probably deducting it as a biz expense, b/c they pay NO taxes.
Vanity Fair supplies the clothing for magazine photo shoots!
— Joyce Ann (@TruthWins22) October 29, 2020
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂just a heads up Laura, when you’re invited to do a shoot all wardrobe and makeup is provided. But you knew that 😉
— Lila (@LbudisaLila) October 29, 2020
I am enjoying all the press you are giving this amazing intelligent young woman. Her future is bright, as yours is getting darker every day. I'm going out today to buy a copy of Vanity Fair to read more! Thanks, Laura!
— Janet says-WEAR A MASK! #BidenHarris2020 (@saysthepea) October 29, 2020
@FLOTUS does the same every day.
— Mark Stern (@mfstern) October 29, 2020
Melania’s “ I don’t care …” jacket costed how much?
— Julian Canon 🌞 8645110320 #Resist (@CANONJyet) October 29, 2020
You know the outfits are provided by the magazine for the photo shoot right? Unlike the ones the trump gals wear.
— Lynne Nelson (@Ljtnelson) October 29, 2020
In the Vanity Fair piece, AOC does speak to the difficulty of dressing for Capitol Hill on her budget while living in an extremely expensive city. Previously, she responded to the New York Post about another outfit-critical piece while explaining, “Yep! I rent, borrow, and thrift my clothes. (It’s also environmentally sustainable!)”
Yep! I rent, borrow, and thrift my clothes. (It’s also environmentally sustainable!) 🌎
The Post is just mad that you can look good fighting for working families.
Sequins are a great accessory to universal healthcare, don’t you agree? ✨😉 https://t.co/xdQ65lbpXe
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 22, 2020