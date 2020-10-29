Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) caused quite a stir this week with her Vanity Fair cover shoot and interview, mostly for her no-nonsense way of reacting to Trump paying barely any taxes for years. “These are the same people saying that we can’t have tuition-free public colleges because there’s no money,” AOC declared. “When these motherf*ckers are only paying $750 a year in taxes.”

AOC held firm to her choice of words on Twitter: “I try not to curse in public, but…”

I try not to curse in public, but… 🤷🏽‍♀️ https://t.co/4aqmxSff60 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 28, 2020

A day later, and the right-wing has finally stopped clutching whatever it is they’re clutching over the profanity factor, and they’re zeroing in on the designer outfit that the 31-year-old congresswoman wore on the cover.

Presenting our December cover star: Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez! Two elections in, the congresswoman is still fighting the fight—and she’s as sure as she’s ever been. Read the @AOC cover story now. Photograph by Tyler Mitchell. https://t.co/xAbI0YAekC pic.twitter.com/lEeKmw5mGh — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) October 28, 2020

There’s a whole lot of significance to AOC wearing white (it’s been used to draw attention resistance movements and symbolizes hope) for this high-profile moment. Clearly, AOC did not purchase the outfit on her congressional salary. That’s not even how magazine shoots work — publications and designers work together to supply the outfits that they wish to showcase.

Nonetheless, the New York Post chose to tally up the various outfits worn during the shoot (including Aliette, Carolina Herrera, and Christopher John Rogers suits, along with Christian Louboutin shoes and Bvlgari jewelry) and concluded that AOC wore a wardrobe that would cost over $14,000. Fox News drew further attention by calling out AOC for wearing fancy clothes while she called out Trump’s non-tax payments.

Then Fox News host Laura Ingraham tweeted her cable news outlet’s story with the following caption: “AOC appears in Vanity Fair in outfits worth $14,000 to curse out Trump.”

AOC appears in Vanity Fair in outfits worth $14,000 to curse out Trump | Fox News https://t.co/6UlLQs9uCp — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) October 29, 2020

AOC supporters were quick to point out reality: the clothes were supplied for the purpose of the shoot, and the Trump family certainly wears their share of expensive duds, and it’s never been an issue.