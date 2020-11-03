If oil companies are gonna jump into the Twitter participation game, they should prepare to be dragged by young politicians who are infinitely more social-media savvy than they are.

That’s what happened to Shell after its official handle posted a poll, quizzing fans on the steps they plan to take to reduce climate-harming emissions as part of a larger energy debate the brand hosted on the social media platform today. Now, we know what you’re thinking — Who would follow a gas company on Twitter? Well, a lot of people, apparently, including House Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Of course, as a proponent of the Green New Deal and an eco-minded activist dedicated to solving climate change, it’s AOC’s job to keep an eye on all the sewage from these billion-dollar oil companies. It’s also her job to call them out on it, like she did today, clapping back at Shell by accusing them of lying about their knowledge of fossil fuels contributing to global warming and challenging them to own up to their role in the climate change catastrophe.

I’m willing to hold you accountable for lying about climate change for 30 years when you secretly knew the entire time that fossil fuels emissions would destroy our planet 😇 https://t.co/ekj1Va1Cp0 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 2, 2020

AOC also used Shell’s attempt at stirring up some positive PR to address a larger issue of oil companies putting the responsibility of solving climate change on the shoulders of the consumer — as if one person buying a Tesla could somehow fix decades’ worth of massive oil conglomerates mining the Earth for fossil fuels.

The audacity of Shell asking YOU what YOU’RE willing to do to reduce emissions. 🙄 They’re showing you RIGHT HERE how the suggestion that indiv choices – not systems – are a main driver of climate change is a fossil fuel talking point. Yes, make good choices. Reign in FF corps. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 2, 2020

It’s just bad optics all-around for Shell, especially during the middle of a presidential election in which the threat of climate change has been a big talking point. We’re assuming they’ve learned their lesson the hard way, but this is a good teaching moment for anyone else — companies and politicians alike — who thinks they can wield social media to their advantage: You better hope a saucy AOC doesn’t stumble across your Tweet.