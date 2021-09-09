Kellyanne Conway, former Trump White House counselor and inventor of the Bowling Green Massacre, didn’t have a fantastic time with news that President Biden asked for the resignation of herself and multiple other military board advisors (including Sean Spicer) while he continues to do the “cleaning up” process that’s customary for new administrations. The former Trump counselor pushed back while tweeting, “President Biden, I’m not resigning, but you should.” (She really, uh, told him what’s up.)

President Biden, I'm not resigning, but you should. pic.twitter.com/HuRYM4bLYP — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) September 8, 2021

Conway was only one of eleven Trump-appointed officials that Biden wishes to dismiss in this instance, although she’s one of the most reviled by the Democrats (due to her infamous love of misinformation). To that end, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez didn’t waste any time while reacting to Conway’s public refusal to leave while helping to push her towards the door with a hand-wave emoji.

“A predictable, if not unfortunate, outcome,” AOC tweeted. “Clinging onto vestiges of power against the people’s will is kind of your /Trump’s / the GOP’s thing. When you’re fired, don’t let the fascist victim complex hit you on the way out.”

A predictable, if not unfortunate, outcome. Clinging onto vestiges of power against the people’s will is kind of your /Trump’s / the GOP’s thing. When you’re fired, don’t let the fascist victim complex hit you on the way out. 👋🏽 https://t.co/YmsoFmvaPv — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 8, 2021

That’s no telling, of course, what will come of Conway’s refusal to leave her post. However, the post is only a three-year term under the best of circumstances, so Kellyanne can’t resist for too long. Whatever the case, AOC remains very good at tweeting, so she may have more to say on the subject if the situation grows uglier.