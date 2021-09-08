Joe Biden is coming up on nine months since taking office, and he’s still cleaning up whatever Trump effluvia that’s still lurking around. On Wednesday he found some more dirt that needed scrubbing: As per CNN, the president’s administration has asked 11 officials appointed by Trump to a military advisory board to resign or be dismissed. And the news couldn’t help but inspire people on social media to summon one of Trump’s signature catchphrases — one American voters already told him nearly a year ago.

Among the Trump appointees who will soon vacate their positions are former senior council Kellyanne Conway, former press secretary (and ex-Dancing with the Stars competitor) Sean Spicer, and former national security advisor H.R. McMaster. They currently serve on advisory boards for, respectively, the Air Force Academy, the Naval Academy, and West Point.

But not for much longer, they won’t. Some of them made a stink about it, tweeting that they would stand their ground, i.e., wait until the Biden administration gave them the boot. One of them was Conway, who made public a letter she sent to Biden himself, demanding he resign, not her.

President Biden, I'm not resigning, but you should. pic.twitter.com/HuRYM4bLYP — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) September 8, 2021

But Conway’s symbolic stubbornness was not admired by many on Twitter, who instead treated her and the other Trump appointees to their appointer’s most famous line: “You’re fired.”

President Biden not only took Trump’s job and his home. Now, he’s taking his catchphrase. YOU’RE FIRED!!! https://t.co/1dgSNucq0v — MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) September 8, 2021

In case anyone was wondering, @KellyannePolls if still nasty, disrespectful trash. Was it an honor to see your old boss stage a coup when he lost? P.S., You’re fired. pic.twitter.com/894cunLUdc — Peter Finnegan (@PeterFi91356159) September 8, 2021

Bitch sit your raggedy ass down.

You're fired. https://t.co/XPn0tDEV9Y — Florida Chris (@chrislongview) September 8, 2021

This letter is more proof as to why you’re gonna be fired in less than 30 minutes. — Scott Dworkin (@funder) September 8, 2021

Kellyanne Conway after President Biden tells her: “You’re Fired!” 🤡 pic.twitter.com/VxFUmP3F1J — In My Mind (@MeAloneInMyMind) September 8, 2021

To quote a famous game show host: "YOU'RE FIRED!" — Meidas Rick🏳️‍🌈 (@RandallUhrig) September 8, 2021

Others went with a good old fashioned “Bye Felicia.”

No respect, no class, and nowhere to go except out the door. Bye Felicia. #YoureFired https://t.co/Z6AHIoQelE — Lulucaliente (@Lulucaliente) September 8, 2021

Dear Kellyanne Conway "At the Pleasure of the President" You are now unpleasant You're not a Pleasure anymore. Bye Felicia!! pic.twitter.com/sCNOiD1X1i — Badd Company (@BaddCompani) September 8, 2021

Some reasoned that not having Conway or Spicer on military advisory boards was no big loss.

How will the United States Air Force Academy go on with its mission without Kellyanne Conway’s input? — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) September 8, 2021

I worry about the time it's going to take to find someone with as much military expertise as Kellyanne Conway. Possibly, entire seconds. — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) September 8, 2021

Others weren’t surprised that some of them were reluctant to quit.

A predictable, if not unfortunate, outcome. Clinging onto vestiges of power against the people’s will is kind of your /Trump’s / the GOP’s thing. When you’re fired, don’t let the fascist victim complex hit you on the way out. 👋🏽 https://t.co/YmsoFmvaPv — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 8, 2021

Some, however, were a bit surprised that a Trumpist like Conway would complain about “presidential norms” being torched.

Imagine being Kellyanne Conway and complaining something was a “break from presidential norms” https://t.co/B5ZQAosVpz — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) September 8, 2021

Current White House press secretary Jen Psaki addressed the manner with her usual deadpan, telling reporters, “I will let others evaluate whether they think Kellyanne Conway and Sean Spicer and others were qualified, or not political, to serve on these boards, but the President’s qualification requirements are not your party registration, they are whether you’re qualified to serve and whether you’re aligned with the values of this administration.”

"I will let others evaluate whether they think Kellyanne Conway and Sean Spicer and others were qualified or not political to serve on these boards" — Jen Psaki pic.twitter.com/aBJ0Mz1Jyj — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 8, 2021

