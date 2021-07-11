Lauren Boebert has a schtick: a kind of Sarah Palin on steroids. Even the former Alaska governor wouldn’t go as far as the representative from Colorado — a restauranteur, who owns steakhouse with an open-carry policy (you know, just in case), turned Trumpist politico. Her vibe was on full display at this weekend’s CPAC conference in Dallas. Already the site of a failed Don Jr. comic bit, it gave Boebert the excuse to deliver a bizarre rant against government benefits.

Boebert: We’re here to tell government we don’t want your benefits. We don’t want your welfare… pic.twitter.com/Gk8WenGrls — Acyn (@Acyn) July 10, 2021

Strutting the stage like an amateur comic at open mic night, Boebert painted a picture of a government that would do absolutely nothing, apart from give someone like her a rock star income. “We’re here to tell the government we don’t want your benefits, we don’t want your welfare,” she railed, for some reason. “Don’t come knocking on my door with your Fauci ouchy, you leave us the hell alone.”

In a better world, a politician threatening to rid people — including veterans — of any government assistance would instantly lose all but her most sycophantic constituents. (At the very least she should lose re-election for the “Fauci ouchy” line.) But for now, it got a pretty decent clapback from fellow representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, which is something.

Tell ‘em loud and proud girl! GOP will strip your unemployment protections and dismantle any semblance of a public safety net we have left! Then make working people pay way more for everything on low wages while Wall St gets a meal ticket! Good ol conservative values baby! 🤑 https://t.co/inym5QkuBC — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 11, 2021

“Tell ‘em loud and proud girl!” AOC wrote on Twitter. “GOP will strip your unemployment protections and dismantle any semblance of a public safety net we have left! Then make working people pay way more for everything on low wages while Wall St gets a meal ticket!” She added, “Good ol conservative values baby!”

So if you’re one of Boebert’s constituents, remember: She doesn’t think she should help you. But she does think you should pay her government salary, and the benefits she claims she doesn’t want, to do not much at all.

