With Election Day less than 24 hours away, the Republican Party has been ramping up its favorite attack on Democrats like clockwork. That attack? They’re socialists! Viewers got a taste of this approach during the first presidential debate when Donald Trump tried to label his opponent, Joe Biden, as a “radical leftist.” However, this tangent backfired as Trump seemingly forgot he was debating Biden and not Bernie Sanders, who lost the Democratic primary largely because voters preferred Biden’s more moderate policies. But that didn’t stop the president from attempting the same smear during the final debate.

On Sunday, Senator Marco Rubio picked up the torch and fired off a tweet that read, “Not every democrat is a socialist. But every socialist is a democrat.” Unfortunately for Rubio, this put him in the crosshairs of Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez who has been roasting everyone from Trump to the entire GOP with incredible ease. Ocasio-Cortez quickly dismantled Rubio’s argument by pointing out the hypocrisy of the Republican Party for relying heavily on government services when it suits them, but crying foul when those same services help other Americans. She also included a reference to President Trump’s taxpayer-funded stay at Walter Reed Medical Center where he received an experimental drug cocktail on the government’s dime after testing positive for COVID-19.

“Curious what you call GOP giving away billions in public funds to Wall St & fossil fuel companies?” AOC fired back. “Or what you call YOUR ability to go to Walter Reed hospital & receive socialized healthcare for free? Funny how it’s only ‘socialism’ when others get what y’all give yourselves.”

You can see AOC’s full exchange with Marco Rubio below:

