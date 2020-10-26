Donald Trump has been down this road before, and it didn’t end well the other times, but the president decided to take another dig at the college credentials of New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. And, guess what: it didn’t end well this time, either.

While aggressively campaigning in the battleground state of Pennsylvania on Monday, Trump took a shot at AOC during his second rally of the day in Lititz. As he was stirring up the crowd with his usual rhetoric, and an unusual boast that he’s locking down the Amish vote even though the Amish are notoriously apolitical, the president questioned whether the congresswoman even went to college.

In a now-viral tweet, AOC responded, “I could say yes, but who cares? Plenty of people without college degrees could run this country better than Trump ever has.” She then added, “As much as GOP cry about ‘elites,’ they’re the ones who constantly mock food service workers, people w/o degrees, etc as dumb. It’s classist & disgusting.”

I could say yes, but who cares? Plenty of people without college degrees could run this country better than Trump ever has. As much as GOP cry about “elites,” they’re the ones who constantly mock food service workers, people w/o degrees, etc as dumb. It’s classist & disgusting. https://t.co/t4FepwyeGl — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 26, 2020

The president should have known how this spat would end after attacking AOC back in August when he stopped in the middle of a Fox News interview to call her a “poor student” and “not even a smart person.” Trump’s timing couldn’t have been worse, as his own niece had revealed how the president used his family connections to get into the University of Pennsylvania and paid others to take his SAT for him. That left an opening for AOC to directly challenge Trump’s own educational background, and she went right for it by daring him to release his college transcripts.

“Let’s make a deal, Mr. President: You release your college transcript, I’ll release mine, and we’ll see who was the better student,” AOC tweeted. “Loser has to fund the Post Office.”

Trump has yet to accept the congresswoman’s challenge.

(Via Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Twitter)