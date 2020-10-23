The first 2020 presidential debate between President Trump and Vice President Joe Biden was so filled with crosstalk that it was absolute pandemonium. That was such a stressful TV watch, in fact, that when a fly camped out on Mike Pence’s head during the VP debate, people appreciated the stress-relief factor. Speaking of cathartic, the debate commission decided to shut down the crosstalk factor during the final POTUS debate by cutting mics when a candidate went too long or attempted to interrupt.

Well, who got their mic cut first? Trump, of course. Here’s the moment.

It appears Trump's mic was cut as he was speaking about health care.#Debates2020 pic.twitter.com/4LQuaAfgjg — The Recount (@therecount) October 23, 2020

There’s a lot of people who have been waiting over four years for this to happen, given that not a day goes by without a zillion tweets and a bombastic speech (or four) from the president. In other words, a lot of people found this moment — seeing Trump’s mouth move without hearing his voice come out — to be therapeutic.

And here’s the saddest person on Twitter right now, who missed the live drama.

Never fear, the moment’s out there on the Internet, so it shall live on for all of posterity. And Trump will probably tweet about it, thereby ending the silence, but still… it actually happened.