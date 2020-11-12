Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez had no problem dunking on Senator Marco Rubio’s recent wordplay on Democrats, and she’s also not here for the floating of him (even as a joke) as a member of “The Squad.” The group of four female lawmakers of color — including AOC, along with Reps. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts — all won reelection to the House of Representatives last week. They’ve shown themselves to be unafraid of confronting the Washington establishment, and Rubio is not invited.

Granted, they’re talking about the same subject lately. AOC believes that Biden could have adopted a more Latino-friendly strategy with the Latino community. That’s a sentiment that Rubio is advocating for (during an Axios interview) when it comes to the GOP, which he wishes would rebrand with the idea that “[t]he future of the party is based on a multiethnic, multiracial working class coalition.” This led to a joke-y tweet from The Intercept’s Murtaza M. Hussain, who wrote, “Marco Rubio is joining The Squad” while linking to The Hill’s article on the subject.

Marco Rubio is joining The Squad https://t.co/J6g5mIuZcw — Murtaza M. Hussain (@MazMHussain) November 12, 2020

Ilhan Omar heard about it and responded with a simple, “Membership rejected.”

The social-media-savvy AOC soon joined the discussion. Although Rashida Tlaib and Ayanna Pressley haven’t voiced their opinion on Rubio’s “membership” yet, AOC felt confident in banning him “By unanimous vote.”

By unanimous vote 🚫 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 12, 2020

No dice for Marco Rubio. In other words, he won’t be riding a blue wave (unless he’s GIF-ing by mistake) anytime soon.