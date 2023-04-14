Ben Affleck has been having a blast working with his old pal Matt Damon. During the premiere of their new movie Air, Affleck even took a minute to gush about his best bud (and, of course, Jennifer Lopez) to a crowd full of people. However, like any friendship, there were some rocky moments in their past, particularly when the two were struggling actors sharing an apartment.

While stopping by The Late Late Show with James Corden, Affleck gushed some more about Damon, but he also made it a point to recommend never being roommates with the guy.

“He has an ability to block things out — I think that’s why he’s such a great actor, because he can just focus,” Affleck said. “One of the things he blocks out is the idea that when you finish with something, it has to be washed or thrown away.”

Affleck then shared an anecdote about going on a cleaning strike to see if Damon would start to tidy up a little bit. It didn’t work. Via Rolling Stone:

“Me and my brother, after cleaning up after the guy for years, we said, ‘You know what, we’re gonna go sit-down strike.’ We’re going to wait and see how long he could go before he finally gets up and goes, ‘I’m covered in garbage.’ We went weeks, two weeks, without touching the apartment.” However, the mess didn’t break Damon, who amid the chaos was playing Sega Genesis at the center of “concentric circles of garbage: pizza boxes, a sushi thing that was like a week and a half old, and there were maggots.”

Eventually, the Affleck brothers gave up and resumed cleaning the apartment. “We submit,” Affleck quipped. “You are too good. We cannot beat you.”

