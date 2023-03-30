After starring in an ad for Crypto.com back in October 2021, Matt Damon quickly became the center of intense ridicule, and the situation only got worse following the crypto crash in mid-2022. When everything was said and done, Damon got ripped apart on social media, and even South Park, for a solid 6-8 months. It was not his best work.

However, Damon has finally opened up about why he agreed to star in the heavily mocked ad, which obviously, did not look great after a tumultuous 2022 that saw both the crypto market crash and the FTX collapse. According to the Air star, his intentions were entirely charitable.

“We had a down year in Water.org and I did that commercial in an attempt to raise money for Water.org,” Damon told the Associated Press. The actor claims he used every penny from the crypto spot to finance the non-profit clean water project he co-founded with philanthropist Gary White. On top of that, Crypto.com also tossed in an extra donation to the charitable org.

Via Yahoo! Finance:

“I gave my whole salary to water.org because we were down, and Crypto.com heard about that, and they gave $1 million to water.org completely on their own,” he said. “I definitely have a lot of gratitude to them for what they did for our foundation.”

As for why Damon waited until now to make that revelation is anybody’s guess, but it does sound like a solid reason to make one of the most embarrassing commercials of his career.

